MNB Scotland CIC And Out Of The Blue Join Forces For A New Chapter Of The Drill Hall's Winter Arts Market

MENAFN - Pressat) MNB Scotland CIC is delighted to announce a new collaboration with Out of the Blue, joining forces to organise the annual Winter Arts Market at the Drill Hall and bring MNB's signature Christmas Craft Market experience to the much-loved Edinburgh creative venue.

The new collaboration will see MNB organise the annual Winter Arts Market alongside the Out of the Blue team, combining the creative community and heritage of the Drill Hall with MNB's distinctive approach to curated, independent craft markets. And the partnership is starting with something particularly special.

Introducing the“MNB Winter Craft Market”

For the first time in MNB's history, the MNB Christmas event will take place across two full days, Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th December 2026 at Drill Hall, Edinburgh.

The aim is simple: to bring a unique, creative and community-focused Christmas market to Edinburgh, creating a wonderful and welcoming experience for visitors throughout an entire weekend of festive celebrations.

At the heart of the event will be everything MNB stands for: championing independent makers, artists and creatives and providing a platform for genuinely handmade work. The market will be a 100% handmade zone, with no mass-produced drop-shipping and no AI-generated products. Visitors will have the opportunity to discover original work, meet the people who make it and support independent creative businesses directly.

Edinburgh certainly isn't short of Christmas markets. But in a city full of mass-produced gift Christmas Markets and things you could probably find online, we want to be different. This year, MNB and Out of the Blue are bringing the focus back to real people making real things. The team wants to create an alternative Christmas market where you can support small, buy unique and enjoy the festivities while discovering the incredible creativity that exists right here in the community. Whether Edinburgh is the place you call home or you're visiting for the festive season, we would love you to make MNB Winter Craft Market part of your Christmas weekend.

Art and Craft Workshops

The weekend will also go beyond shopping. MNB will organise four Christmas creative workshops across the two days, giving visitors the opportunity to get involved, learn something new, make a Christmas gift for a loved one, and experience the creativity of the community first-hand.

The collaboration represents an exciting next step for MNB and an opportunity for both

organisations to combine their experience, communities and shared passion for Edinburgh's

independent creative scene.

“We're incredibly excited to be joining forces with Out of the Blue and to have been entrusted with this new chapter for the Winter Arts Market. This is a big moment for MNB. Not only are we bringing our Christmas event to the Drill Hall, but for the first time in our history we're creating a full two-day Christmas market experience. We want to thank the Out of the Blue team for their trust in MNB. We cannot wait to get cracking, join forces and share everything we have planned for what we hope will be an incredible weekend.” said Selena Gray, Founder of MNB Scotland CIC.

Out of the Blue Chief Executive, Rob Hoon says, "Out of the Blue support artists to help make Edinburgh a thriving hotbed of creativity all year round. Providing space for artists to create and sell their work, means they can earn a living, and people get to own the beautiful hand crafted fruits of the artists' labour! Out of the Blue is delighted to be collaborating with MNB for this year's Winter Craft Market"

Further details about participating makers, workshops and the programme for the weekend will be announced in the coming months.

Christmas at the Drill Hall, MNB style.

Event Details

MNB Winter Craft Market in collaboration with Out of the Blue Drill Hall Dates: Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 December 2026 Hours: 10AM - 4PM each day, 10-11AM sensory hour (no music, no flashing lights, calm

experience) Venue: OOTB Drill Hall, Edinburgh Organised by: MNB Scotland CIC Free entry (tickets on Skiddle) Featuring: 30+ curated independent makers and artists stalls each day, 100% handmade products, four Christmas creative workshops (will be ticketed by the co-hosts), Wonderful food and drinks from the Drill Hall Café all day.