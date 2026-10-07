“Cyprus: The Divided Island” Signs International Distribution Agreement With Espresso Media

The documentary Cyprus: The Divided Island, directed by journalist and writer David Castillo and produced by Nuuk TV Entertainment, has signed an international distribution agreement with Espresso Media International, a British company specialising in the worldwide distribution of documentaries and factual content.

The agreement will bring the production to the international audiovisual market and facilitate its availability to broadcasters, platforms and other operators across different territories. Espresso Media International will handle its international sales across various windows, including linear television and video-on-demand services (VOD/SVOD).

The documentary will be available to the international market in 1 × 90-minute and 2 × 45-minute formats, and has both English and Spanish versions, including voiceovers and graphics, with the aim of facilitating its adaptation and distribution across different territories.

The agreement with Espresso also coincides with the beginning of the documentary's international festival journey. Cyprus: The Divided Island has been selected for the Official Selection of the Altavilla Film Fest – Il Trionfo Cristiano di San Pellegrino 2026, in Italy, and has been named a finalist at the Indie European Cinema & Screenplay Festival 2026, in Oslo.

These two recognitions mark the documentary's first selections at international film festivals and coincide with the beginning of a new chapter for the project, focused on expanding its presence beyond Cyprus and bringing the story of the island to new audiences.

Cyprus: The Divided Island explores one of Europe's longest-running political conflicts through testimonies from both sides of the Green Line. The documentary examines the human and political consequences of Cyprus's division, bringing together the voices of citizens, experts and some of the leading figures involved in the island's present and future.

They include the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides; the then President of the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar; and Colin Stewart, then Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and head of the UN peacekeeping mission on the island. Alongside these political and diplomatic voices, the documentary brings together numerous testimonies from Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot citizens, the true protagonists of a story told, above all, through the experiences of those who have lived - and continue to live - with the consequences of the division.

The film held one of its major public presentations in September 2025 at Nicosia's historic Ledra Palace, within the United Nations-administered buffer zone, at an event attended by diplomatic and institutional representatives as well as members of both communities on the island. Since then, the documentary has been screened in both northern and southern Cyprus, as well as in Spain. In Madrid, it held one of its major premieres at the Capitol cinema on Gran Vía, before an audience of more than one thousand people and a packed theatre, reinforcing public interest in a story that transcends the island's borders.

“After so many years working on this project, the agreement with Espresso represents a decisive step towards bringing the story of Cyprus to audiences in many other countries. Our first selections at European festivals are also a wonderful way to begin this new chapter and to see that a story so deeply connected to a small Mediterranean island can resonate far beyond its borders,” says David Castillo, director of the documentary.

The project was conceived with the aim of providing a broad perspective on a conflict that continues to shape life on the island more than half a century after its division. Through political, diplomatic and personal testimonies, the production explores Cyprus's past and present while considering the possibilities for a future solution.

With Espresso Media International now on board as its distributor, Cyprus: The Divided Island enters a new phase focused on its international exploitation, while continuing its journey through festivals and special screenings.

Fact Sheet

Title:

Cyprus: The Divided Island



Director: David Castillo



Production: Nuuk TV Entertainment



International Distribution: Espresso Media International



Formats: 1 × 90' / 2 × 45'



Languages: English and Spanish



Year: 2026



Festivals: Official Selection - Altavilla Film Fest – Il Trionfo Cristiano di San Pellegrino 2026 (Italy) · Finalist - Indie European Cinema & Screenplay Festival 2026 (Oslo)