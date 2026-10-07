NEW CIC ( Limited By Guarantee

MENAFN - Pressat) Rotherham-Based 'UK Housing Club CIC' Launches Member-Powered Movement to Fight Housing Crisis and Open Night Shelter ROTHERHAM- A brand-new community collective is launching an innovative, member-led offensive against the local housing crisis., a Community Interest Company limited by guarantee based in Rotherham, has opened its doors to a collective membership model that gives regular people the power to reclaim their communities. [1, 2 ]Instead of waiting for top-down structural solutions, the initiative focuses on a hands-on strategy: acquiring derelict, eye-sore properties, restoring them into high-quality housing, and legally locking them down permanently as local community assets. [1, 2 ]The Mission: Reclaiming Empty Buildings for Community GoodThe UK Housing Club CIC functions as a transparent, collective membership group rather than a traditional charity. By mobilizing people through low-cost, recurring monthly micro-subscriptions, the organization pools regional resources to acquire empty, neglected buildings and flip them back into service for local citizens. [1 ]

Community Interest Company (CIC) Model: Operating as a non-profit company limited by guarantee ensures that all profits and assets are legally locked to directly benefit the local population. [1, 2 ] Accessible to Everyone: True to its focus on democratic, open collaboration, monthly recurring membership is priced at just £2 per month to ensure financial inclusion for everyone who wants a stake in changing the housing landscape. Total Transparency: Setting itself apart from legacy organizations, the group coordinates transparently in real-time, inviting members to track active development updates directly through an open WhatsApp channel and public email newsletter.

Secondary Mission: Year-Round Safe Haven Night Shelters Recognizing that systemic gaps leave many vulnerable people sleeping rough, UK Housing Club CIC is concurrently raising funds for its second core project: a fully operational, year-round night shelter in South Yorkshire. Many individuals experiencing extreme poverty are not immediately prepared or eligible for standard, full-time tenancies. To prevent them from facing hazardous elements on the street, this shelter will provide a completely free, warm, non-judgmental environment every single night of the year. [1 ]How to Join the Movement "We cannot face down a crisis of this scale on our own," says the UK Housing Club CIC team. "We need a massive collective of everyday people standing with us. At just £2 a month, your membership translates directly into bricks, mortar, and safety for people who have been left behind. "Local residents, advocates, and change-makers can read more about ongoing development projects, join the conversation, or activate their monthly membership at the official UK Housing Club CIC Website.