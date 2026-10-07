NEW CIC ( Limited By Guarantee
- Community Interest Company (CIC) Model: Operating as a non-profit company limited by guarantee ensures that all profits and assets are legally locked to directly benefit the local population. [1, 2 ] Accessible to Everyone: True to its focus on democratic, open collaboration, monthly recurring membership is priced at just £2 per month to ensure financial inclusion for everyone who wants a stake in changing the housing landscape. Total Transparency: Setting itself apart from legacy organizations, the group coordinates transparently in real-time, inviting members to track active development updates directly through an open WhatsApp channel and public email newsletter.
Secondary Mission: Year-Round Safe Haven Night Shelters Recognizing that systemic gaps leave many vulnerable people sleeping rough, UK Housing Club CIC is concurrently raising funds for its second core project: a fully operational, year-round night shelter in South Yorkshire. Many individuals experiencing extreme poverty are not immediately prepared or eligible for standard, full-time tenancies. To prevent them from facing hazardous elements on the street, this shelter will provide a completely free, warm, non-judgmental environment every single night of the year. [1 ]How to Join the Movement "We cannot face down a crisis of this scale on our own," says the UK Housing Club CIC team. "We need a massive collective of everyday people standing with us. At just £2 a month, your membership translates directly into bricks, mortar, and safety for people who have been left behind. "Local residents, advocates, and change-makers can read more about ongoing development projects, join the conversation, or activate their monthly membership at the official UK Housing Club CIC Website.
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