How Yemen's Renewed Civil War Could Set The Whole Region Ablaze
The complexity of Yemen's internal conflict cannot be underestimated. The violence is linked to two major regional powers – Iran and Saudi Arabia – as well as the ongoing US-Israel confrontation with Iran over the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran backs the Houthis (also known as Ansar Allah or Partisans of God), while Saudi Arabia supports the Yemeni government (known as the Presidential Leadership Council or PLC). The United States is also standing beside its de facto ally, the Saudis, while Russia and China are aligned with Iran.
And Riyadh's other regional allies, Turkey and Pakistan, have just agreed to activate their newly signed mutual defence pact and deploy troops to help defend Saudi Arabia if it's attacked again.
Given how many actors are involved, the conflict could quickly spiral out of control and engulf the entire region, further destabilizing global fuel supplies.Houthis gaining ground
The US-Iran war has reached a stalemate in recent months. Tehran remains adamant that it controls the Strait of Hormuz, a conduit for 20% of the world's daily supply of oil and liquefied natural gas before the war.
And US President Donald Trump has been running hot and cold about how to end the conflict. Neither America's military might, nor its maximum economic pressure, has worked so far.
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