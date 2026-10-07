Cox's Bazar To Host Three-Month Tourism Carnival Starting November

(MENAFN
- Bangladesh Monitor)
Dhaka: Cox's Bazar will
host a three-month tourism carnival from November 1 through January 31, 2027,
as authorities seek to add more entertainment and activities for visitors
beyond its beach.
The Cox's Bazar Tourism
Carnival 2026 will be organized by Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation (BPC) at
Hotel Shaibal's beachfront and adjacent forest area. Spellbound Communications
Ltd. will manage the event.
BPC Chairman Md.
Shamimuzzaman announced the program at a media briefing October 7 at Parjatan
Bhaban in Agargaon, Dhaka.
He said Cox's Bazar has
seen growing domestic visitor numbers in recent years, but international
tourist arrivals have remained limited. Visitors have also frequently raised
concerns about the lack of entertainment options after spending time at the
beach, particularly during the evening.
The carnival will introduce
a range of day and night activities, including food and craft markets, wellness
sessions, children's entertainment and camping facilities.
Visitors will also have
access to an open-air library, campfires, stargazing, kayaking, go-karting,
beach football, volleyball, handball, kabaddi and badminton. Other attractions
will include live art, photography exhibitions, an open-air cinema, virtual
reality activities, a circus tent and sand sculpture.
Special programs are
planned for Victory Day, Christmas and New Year, while a beachfront open-air
theater will host live music performances.
BPC Director Md. Gani-ul
Azam chaired the briefing.
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