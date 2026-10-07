'I Saw Him As An Avatar Of Vishnu': Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay Lauds 'Elder Brother' PM Modi's 25 Years In Public Office

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Wednesday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an“avatar of Vishnu”, as he praised the Indian prime minister for completing 25 years in public service.

In a post marking PM Modi's 25 years in public office, Tobgay recalled meeting the Indian prime minister in New Delhi in 2019, after his party had lost Bhutan's elections and he was no longer a member of Parliament.

He also called the Indian PM his“elder brother”.

“I was neither prime minister nor an MP; I met PM Modi simply as a private citizen,” Tobgay wrote in a letter posted on X.

Tobgay said he thanked PM Modi for his support during his years in office and told him that he would always consider him his elder brother.

“I told him he would always be my elder brother-not merely because he was older, but because he treated me with the affection an elder brother reserves for a younger sibling,” he wrote.

Tobgay said he also told the Indian PM that he saw him as an“avatar of Vishnu”, explaining that enlightened rulers have historically been regarded in such terms in the region.

“Then I told him something else: I saw him as an avatar of Vishnu. In our part of the world, I explained, enlightened rulers have long been regarded as such,” Tobgay wrote.

He said the remark initially made him question whether he had been carried away or was wrong in making such an assessment.

“Later, as I reflected on what I had said, the answer became clear. I had been right to see PM Modi as an avatar of Vishnu,” he wrote.

Tobgay calls Modi an 'enlightened ruler'

Tobgay linked his description of PM Modi to Bhutan's Buddhist tradition, referring to Rigsum Gonpo, a trinity of Bodhisattvas devoted to the liberation of all sentient beings.

He said Manjushri represents wisdom, Avalokiteshvara compassion and Vajrapani courage.

“He awakened in Indians a powerful belief in themselves and in their country. They seemed prouder of India, more ambitious about its possibilities and more confident of its place in the world,” Tobgay wrote.

“These were, to me, the qualities of an enlightened ruler,” he added.

| PM Modi marks 25 years as govt head with prayers, renews service pledge

Tobgay also reflected on PM Modi's tenure as Gujarat chief minister, saying he had watched him govern the state for nearly 13 years as it became a national reference point for growth, infrastructure, investment and execution.

He said PM Modi later carried that ambition to the national level, citing manufacturing, foreign investment, financial inclusion, sanitation, technology and infrastructure as areas of focus.

Tobgay also linked PM Modi's leadership to his vision of a developed India by 2047, describing wisdom, compassion, courage and selfless service as qualities associated with an enlightened ruler.

PM Modi completes 25 years at helm

PM Modi received congratulatory messages from leaders across the world on Wednesday as he completed 25 years at the helm of government, with several global leaders praising his political leadership and contribution to India's development.

PM Modi first took charge as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001. He remained in the post until May 2014, when he became Prime Minister of India.

He has since served as prime minister for more than 12 years, marking 25 years of holding executive office in Gujarat and at the Centre.