Ethiopia: United Nations (UN) Relief Chief Calls For Safe, Rapid Access As Teams Work To Deliver Life-Saving Help

The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Tom Fletcher, said in a social media post that in northern Ethiopia,“our teams are working to get life-saving food, health and other help to people in need.” He called on all parties to give aid workers safe and rapid access.

Meanwhile, ongoing hostilities continue to displace people across Central, North-Western and Eastern Tigray, although verified figures remain unavailable. The UN and its partners are prepared to resume aid operations in the northern regions, including Tigray, as and when they gain access.

In the Amhara region, a Government-led effort to help people displaced by recent insecurity from the town of Kobo to their areas of origin was suspended following a deterioration in the security situation. The UN reiterates that any returns must be safe, voluntary, informed and dignified.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).