Mobile Computing - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On The $179.5 Billion Revenue Shift As Apple, Samsung, Amazon, Dell, And Asustek Battle For $639 Billion By 2030

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mobile Computing - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile computing market was valued at an estimated US$459.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$639 billion by 2030. The market is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% between 2023 and 2030, supported by continued innovation in connected devices, rising smartphone adoption, expanding digital ecosystems, and increasing demand for mobile access to business and consumer applications.

This comprehensive global mobile computing market report analyzes industry trends, growth drivers, competitive dynamics, geographic opportunities, and forecasts through 2030. It provides strategic intelligence for companies, investors, technology providers, and decision-makers seeking to assess market conditions, identify revenue opportunities, and strengthen long-term business planning.

Mobile Computing Market Segment Insights



Smartphones: The smartphone segment is expected to record a CAGR of 5.4% and reach US$306.5 billion by 2030. Growth will be influenced by device upgrades, advances in mobile connectivity, expanding digital services, and sustained demand across developed and emerging economies. Tablets: The tablet segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% through 2030, supported by adoption in education, business, entertainment, remote work, and mobile productivity applications.

Regional Mobile Computing Market Analysis

The U.S. mobile computing market was estimated at US$120.8 billion in 2023, reflecting the country's established technology infrastructure and strong demand for advanced connected devices. China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% and reach US$143.2 billion by 2030, making it one of the most significant growth markets during the forecast period.

The report also evaluates mobile computing market trends in Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider Asia-Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Regional analysis highlights changing demand patterns, market expansion opportunities, competitive positioning, and the factors influencing adoption in major economies.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks annual sales, segment performance, regional developments, competitive activity, and emerging market opportunities from 2023 through 2030. Independent analysis examines the forces shaping the global mobile computing industry, including technology innovation, evolving customer requirements, device replacement cycles, mobile connectivity, and the growing integration of hardware, software, and digital services.

Market participants can use these insights to evaluate regional priorities, compare segment growth rates, monitor competitive developments, and identify potential areas for investment. The analysis also addresses market restraints and changing industry conditions that may affect growth strategies through 2030.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global mobile computing market evolve through 2030?

Which trends, drivers, and restraints will have the greatest impact on market growth?

Which mobile computing segments are expected to deliver the strongest performance?

How will regional and segment market shares change during the forecast period? Which companies are active in the competitive landscape, and what are their market prospects?

Mobile Computing Market Report Features



Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ million for the period from 2023 to 2030.

Detailed coverage of the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Germany, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Assessment of major market segments, including smartphones and tablets.

Competitive intelligence covering leading mobile computing companies across key geographic markets.

Strategic insights designed to support market entry, investment planning, product development, and revenue growth initiatives. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to relevant market developments.

Selected Mobile Computing Companies

The report features 111 competitors, including Acer America Corporation; Amazon.com, Inc.; Apple, Inc.; ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.; Barnes & Noble, Inc.; Dell Technologies, Inc.; Fujitsu Ltd.; Hanwang Technology Co., Ltd.; Hasee Computer Co., Ltd.; Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP; HTC Corporation; Nokia Corporation; Samsung Electronics America, Inc.; and Sony Mobile Communications AB.

MarketGlass Platform

The report is enhanced by the MarketGlass platform, which brings together contributions from industry experts and influencers. The platform supports comprehensive data gathering, market analysis, and the development of informed perspectives on current conditions and future opportunities across the global mobile computing market.

Key Attributes:

