Sparklabs Taiwan Announces Professor Shan-Qun Huang's Planned Return To Taiwan To Support International Capital Cooperation And Financial Talent Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the completion of a recent phase of overseas investment research projects, Professor Shan-Chun Huang is planning to gradually shift the focus of his next stage of work back to Taiwan, with an emphasis on cross-border capital cooperation, investment research, and the development of high-level financial talent.

Under the current plan, Huang intends to establish Taiwan as a long-term base for his future professional activities and apply the experience gained through years of overseas investment research and international professional exchanges to support Taiwanese companies in their global expansion and talent development efforts.

Focus on International Expansion and Capital Cooperation

Huang's professional interests include global macroeconomic research, private equity investment, corporate fundamentals, and international capital cooperation.

His previous research has focused on interest rates, foreign exchange, industry cycles, corporate operating fundamentals, and the financing needs of companies at different stages of development. He has also continued to study how technology companies can develop capital structures and international partnerships that are aligned with their long-term growth strategies.

With the completion of the current phase of several overseas research projects, including research related to SpaceX investments, Huang has begun reassessing the direction of his future research and professional collaboration.

Following his return to Taiwan, his corporate engagement efforts are expected to focus primarily on investment research and international communication. Areas of interest include helping management teams clarify business models, capital requirements, overseas market strategies, and corporate governance considerations.

The objective is to help companies present their business fundamentals, growth strategies, funding needs, and potential risks more clearly when communicating with international investors and potential strategic partners.

Bringing Overseas Investment Research Experience into Talent Development

In addition to corporate cooperation, financial and investment talent development will be another key area of Huang's planned work in Taiwan.

Huang plans to convert research methodologies and selected case studies from overseas projects into educational programs, case discussions, and research-based learning activities.

The proposed content is expected to cover corporate analysis, industry research, transaction assessment, due diligence, and cross-border cooperation, with the goal of helping students develop stronger analytical and practical decision-making capabilities.

Rather than focusing solely on theoretical instruction, the programs are intended to place greater emphasis on research methodology and real-world business scenarios, enabling participants to better understand the industrial, governance, and risk factors that influence investment decisions.

Building Links Between International Capital and Professional Talent

Huang is also planning an initiative tentatively titled the Taiwan International Capital and Professional Talent Connection Program.

The initial concept is to bring together professionals from the finance, technology, and corporate governance sectors through mentoring exchanges, case-based discussions, and corporate project collaboration.

The program is expected to begin with smaller corporate exchange events and university-based collaborative activities before expanding gradually based on the needs of participating organizations and individuals.

On the corporate side, the focus is expected to include international market development, capital cooperation, and corporate governance. On the academic side, activities may include case analysis, mentoring sessions, and project-based guidance designed to provide students with greater exposure to professional practices across different markets.

Taiwan to Serve as a Long-Term Base for the Next Stage of Development

For Huang, the planned return to Taiwan represents a broader realignment of his long-term research, education, and corporate cooperation activities.

While continuing to maintain international professional exchanges, he plans to increase his engagement with Taiwanese companies, academic institutions, and younger professionals.

The long-term objective is to gradually transform accumulated experience in investment research and cross-border cooperation into concrete research programs, educational initiatives, and corporate collaboration projects.

Specific details regarding the return schedule, participating institutions, and the first group of planned projects remain under discussion and will be announced once confirmed.SparkLabs Taiwan

About SparkLabs Taiwan

SparkLabs Taiwan is a startup accelerator and venture capital fund focused on helping early-stage startups grow and expand into international markets. It provides investment, mentorship, business resources, and global market connections to support founders in building scalable businesses.





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