Computer Vision - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On 21.9% CAGR And A US$76.8B Market By 2032 Track Intel, Cognex, AMETEK, Basler And Cadence

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Computer Vision - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global computer vision market was valued at an estimated US$19.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$76.8 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. Strong demand for artificial intelligence, industrial automation, autonomous systems and real-time visual analysis is accelerating adoption across automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, security and other high-growth industries.

Computer Vision Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Advances in deep learning, convolutional neural networks and machine learning are improving the accuracy and speed of image recognition, object detection, motion tracking and visual pattern analysis. Graphics processing units are supporting the computational requirements of complex workloads, while edge computing enables visual data to be processed closer to connected devices. This reduces latency and bandwidth requirements for time-sensitive applications such as autonomous driving, robotics, industrial monitoring and surveillance.

Innovation in 3D vision, LiDAR, embedded cameras and intelligent sensors is also expanding the use of computer vision in autonomous navigation, augmented reality and spatial analysis. Continuous improvements in AI models are helping organizations deploy more adaptable systems capable of operating across complex environments and large-scale applications.

Market growth is further supported by rising investment in AI and machine learning, the proliferation of Internet of Things devices and increasing demand for automated visual inspection. The expansion of augmented reality, virtual reality, drones and service robots is creating additional opportunities for computer vision hardware, software and services.

Applications Across Major Industries

Automotive manufacturers and technology developers use computer vision to support autonomous vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems. These applications analyze traffic signs, pedestrians, road conditions and obstacles in real time to improve navigation and vehicle safety.

In healthcare, computer vision supports medical imaging analysis across X-rays, MRIs and CT scans, assisting clinicians with the identification of cancer, cardiovascular conditions and other diseases. Manufacturing companies apply visual inspection systems to detect product defects, monitor assembly lines and improve quality control. Retail applications include cashier-less stores, inventory monitoring, customer analytics and personalized shopping experiences.

Security and surveillance systems use AI-enabled cameras for facial recognition, behavioral analysis, traffic monitoring and incident detection. Agricultural applications include drone-based crop assessment, pest identification and plant-health monitoring, enabling farmers to improve yields and reduce waste. These use cases demonstrate the growing importance of computer vision in productivity, operational efficiency and data-driven decision-making.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global computer vision market by value in US dollars and provides forecasts for 2025 through 2032.



Components: Services, hardware and software.

End Uses: Consumer, robotics and machine vision, automotive, security and surveillance, sports and entertainment, and other end uses.

Geographic Coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. European Markets: France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe.

Key Computer Vision Market Insights



The hardware component segment is forecast to reach US$52.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.6%.

The software component segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 18.7% during the analysis period.

The U.S. computer vision market was estimated at US$5.6 billion in 2025.

China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% and reach US$13.0 billion by 2032. Japan, Canada, Germany and the wider Asia-Pacific region are expected to present additional growth opportunities.

Strategic Value of the Report



Independent analysis of annual sales and computer vision market forecasts from 2025 to 2032.

Detailed assessment of major components, end-use sectors and geographic markets.

Evaluation of emerging technologies, competitive conditions and future market drivers.

Actionable intelligence for identifying revenue opportunities and supporting strategic decisions.

Company profiles and analysis of market presence across key regions. Complimentary report updates for one year.

The study examines how the global computer vision market is expected to evolve through 2032, the principal drivers and restraints influencing adoption, the segments with the strongest growth potential and anticipated changes in regional and segment-level market shares. It also reviews leading companies and their competitive prospects.

Companies Featured in the Computer Vision Market Report



AMETEK, Inc.

Basler AG

Baumer Holding AG

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Ceva, Inc.

Clarifai, Inc.

Cognex Corporation

Intel Corporation

ISRA VISION GmbH JAI A/S

Domain Expert Insights

The market report incorporates perspectives from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia and government. Intelligence is consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice and image-based content, to support comprehensive market analysis and strategic planning. As part of the research study, the report tracks and analyzes insights from 22,224 domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for the report, together with the online expert insights tracker.

Key Attributes:

