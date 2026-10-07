Global Animal Model Market - Share, Trends, Size, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) CRISPR And Humanized Models Drive 8.24% CAGR And A USD 4.67 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CRISPR halves model-generation time and cuts costs by ~40%, while automation, aquatic models, genetic testing and cryobanking boost efficiency and client retention.

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Animal Model - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global animal model market was valued at USD 2.90 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 3.14 billion in 2026 to USD 4.67 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.24% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2031. Growth is being supported by advances in gene-editing technologies, rising demand for humanized research models, sustained infectious disease research, and increased investment in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical development.

CRISPR/Cas9 Accelerates Animal Model Development

The adoption of CRISPR/Cas9 and other gene-editing technologies is transforming animal model generation. CRISPR/Cas9 has reduced conventional development timelines by approximately half while lowering per-project costs by around 40%. These improvements have made complex knock-in models more accessible to smaller research institutes and biotechnology companies.

Base-editing and prime-editing technologies are also enabling precise single-nucleotide modifications without double-strand breaks. This capability is expanding the use of genetically engineered animal models in metabolic disorders, immunology, neurodegenerative diseases, oncology, and rare disease research. Demand for multi-gene and compound mutant models is increasing, encouraging service providers to automate embryo handling, genotyping, colony management, and cryopreservation.

Virology and Infectious Disease Research Supports Demand

Long-term investment in virology and emerging infectious disease infrastructure continues to strengthen the animal model market. Research organizations are increasing their use of humanized mouse strains and non-human primates engineered with viral receptors. The hACE2 mouse model used during COVID-19 research has become an important template for the rapid creation of pathogen-specific lines through CRISPR knock-ins.

Government-backed programs are also funding high-containment breeding facilities and secure domestic supply networks. These initiatives are intended to support research involving respiratory viruses, filoviruses, flaviviruses, and other emerging pathogens while reducing reliance on global transportation channels affected by bio-security restrictions. This trend is creating recurring demand for customized immunocompetent and immunodeficient animal models.

Ethical Regulations Reshape Research Operations

Stringent regulations governing the ethical use of animals remain a significant market restraint. European Directive 2010/63/EU requires replacement reviews, enhanced animal enrichment, and public reporting of animal-use statistics. Laboratories must also obtain approvals from Institutional Animal Care and Use Committees and document procedural refinements, potentially extending project timelines and increasing compliance costs.

Pharmaceutical companies increasingly apply similar welfare standards across their global operations. As a result, research facilities in North America and Asia-Pacific are upgrading housing, analgesia, health monitoring, and endpoint assessment. Smaller academic institutions may struggle to fund these improvements, shifting some projects toward established commercial providers with compliant infrastructure.

Other important market factors include growing demand for humanized models in precision medicine, increased government R&D funding following the pandemic, and rapid advances in organ-on-chip and 3D-organoid alternatives.

Animal Model Market Segment Insights

Mice accounted for 54.62% of the animal model market in 2025. Their leading position reflects extensive genomic resources, standardized husbandry practices, validated behavioral assays, and broad use across oncology, neuroscience, metabolic disease, immunology, and toxicology. However, growth in traditional mouse-based workflows is slowing as the segment reaches greater maturity.

Zebrafish and other aquatic species are forecast to record a 10.04% CAGR through 2031. Transparent larvae, automation-compatible plate formats, lower compound requirements, and high-content imaging capabilities make these models attractive for high-throughput screening. Investment in automated embryo sorters and micro-CT imaging is further supporting adoption, although regulatory familiarity with aquatic study outcomes continues to develop.

Breeding services represented 44.21% of market revenue in 2025, supported by continuing demand for oncology xenografts, safety pharmacology studies, and neurobehavioral research. Genetic authentication is expected to grow at a 10.72% CAGR as sponsors introduce mandatory single-nucleotide polymorphism panels to confirm strain integrity.

Next-generation sequencing within vivaria is enabling same-day verification of CRISPR edits and genetic drift. Cryopreservation, rederivation, quarantine, and genetic testing services are also helping research organizations reduce on-site vivarium requirements while maintaining model quality and health status.

Regional Animal Model Market Outlook

North America generated 46.25% of global revenue in 2025 and is projected to expand at a 7.77% CAGR through 2031. The region benefits from its concentration of pharmaceutical companies, biotech start-ups, academic medical centers, and research funding. Growth is increasingly associated with automated cage-change robotics, digital colony-management systems, AI-driven behavior analytics, and virtual control-group technologies.

Europe is forecast to grow at an 8.01% CAGR despite demanding animal welfare requirements. Providers offering genetically authenticated and welfare-optimized models can command premium pricing by helping clients satisfy regulatory inspections. Europe is also a leader in organ-on-chip validation, positioning the region to support both established animal research and emerging alternative testing platforms.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market, registering an 8.98% CAGR through 2031. China's expansion of laboratory-animal science programs, specialized research institutes, and domestic breeding capacity is a major contributor. Japan also maintains extensive repositories of defined mouse strains supported by rigorous health screening and global Good Laboratory Practice standards. Emerging biotechnology investment in the Middle East, Africa, and South America is expected to create additional high-single-digit growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increased adoption of CRISPR & other gene-editing tools

4.2.2 Rising use of animal models in virology & emerging infectious diseases

4.2.3 Growing demand for humanized models in precision medicine

4.2.4 Government R&D funding surge post-pandemic

4.2.5 AI-enabled high-throughput phenotyping accelerating adoption

4.2.6 Micro-gravity disease models from space-biology programs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Rapid advances in organ-on-chip & 3D-organoid alternatives

4.3.2 Stringent regulations on ethical use of animals

4.3.3 Shareholder ESG pressure to reduce animal testing

4.3.4 High cost & long lead-times for complex transgenic lines

4.4 Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Animal Type

5.1.1 Mice

5.1.2 Rats

5.1.3 Fish

5.1.4 Birds

5.1.5 Cattle

5.1.6 Other Animals

5.2 By Service

5.2.1 Breeding

5.2.2 Cryopreservation

5.2.3 Rederivation & Quarantine

5.2.4 Genetic Testing

5.2.5 Other Services

5.3 By Technology

5.3.1 CRISPR/Cas9

5.3.2 Embryonic Stem Cell Injection

5.3.3 Nuclear Transfer

5.3.4 Microinjection

5.3.5 Other Technologies

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Oncology

5.4.2 Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disorders

5.4.3 Neurology & Psychiatry

5.4.4 Immunology & Infectious Diseases

5.4.5 Toxicology & Safety Assessment

5.4.6 Others

5.5 By End-User

5.5.1 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

5.5.2 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

5.5.3 Academic & Research Institutes

5.5.4 Other End-Users

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 Germany

5.6.2.2 United Kingdom

5.6.2.3 France

5.6.2.4 Italy

5.6.2.5 Spain

5.6.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.3.1 China

5.6.3.2 India

5.6.3.3 Japan

5.6.3.4 Australia

5.6.3.5 South Korea

5.6.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 Middle East and Africa

5.6.4.1 GCC

5.6.4.2 South Africa

5.6.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.6.5 South America

5.6.5.1 Brazil

5.6.5.2 Argentina

5.6.5.3 Rest of South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Competitive Benchmarking

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Aragen Bioscience

6.4.2 Beijing Vital River Laboratory Animal Technology Co.

6.4.3 Biocytogen Pharma

6.4.4 Biomere

6.4.5 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

6.4.6 CLEA Japan

6.4.7 Crown BioScience Intl.

6.4.8 Cyagen Biosciences

6.4.9 GemPharmatech

6.4.10 GenOway

6.4.11 Harbour BioMed

6.4.12 Hera BioLabs

6.4.13 Ingenious Targeting Laboratory

6.4.14 Innovative Research

6.4.15 Inotiv, Inc.

6.4.16 Janvier Labs

6.4.17 JSR Corporation

6.4.18 Labcorp UK Ltd

6.4.19 Melior Inc.

6.4.20 Ozgene Pty Ltd

6.4.21 PolyGene AG

6.4.22 Shanghai Model Organisms Center, Inc.

6.4.23 Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

6.4.24 The Jackson Laboratory

6.4.25 Trans Genic Inc.

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

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