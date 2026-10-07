India Prefabricated Construction Market Intelligence Report 2026-2030: Size, Forecast, 100+ Kpis, Products, Materials And End Markets Market To Reach INR 1,939.4 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mandatory precast, modular pods and low-carbon materials favor automated, vertically integrated players through faster delivery, lower costs and premium contracts.

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "India Prefabricated Construction Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 100+ KPIs, Market Size & Forecast by End Markets, Precast Products, and Precast Materials - Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prefabricated construction market in India is forecast to grow by 13.7% annually to reach INR 1,220.9 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 16.1% during 2021-2025, the market is projected to record a CAGR of 12.3% from 2026 to 2030. Its value is expected to increase from INR 1,073.3 billion in 2025 to approximately INR 1,939.4 billion by 2030.

Growth in the India prefabricated construction market is being supported by public infrastructure mandates, rapid urban development, high-rise residential construction, commercial real estate investment, data centre expansion, and demand for faster, more predictable project delivery. Adoption is also increasing as developers and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors seek stronger quality control, lower material waste, shorter construction schedules, and improved environmental performance.

Regulatory Support for Precast Infrastructure

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is advancing the use of factory-made or site-precast concrete components across national highways, expressway structures, and centrally sponsored bridge superstructures with civil values exceeding?300 crores. The framework incorporates Indian Roads Congress and Bureau of Indian Standards requirements, component traceability, and third-party certification for off-site production facilities manufacturing columns, beams, girders, and precast deck slabs.

Aligned with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan and national decarbonisation objectives, this policy direction is expected to reduce site congestion, particulate emissions, material waste, and construction timelines. It will also encourage investment in automated precast plants near logistics routes, industrial corridors, and major urban centres. Mid-to-large EPC contractors are likely to expand captive production or secure multi-year off-take agreements with certified suppliers.

Commercial Adoption of Modular and Volumetric Systems

Commercial office developers, hospitality operators, healthcare providers, and data centre builders are increasingly adopting modular volumetric pods, prefabricated MEP systems, and hybrid structural frames. Bathroom pods, utility modules, and MEP skids can be manufactured with integrated waterproofing, sanitaryware, and electrical systems before delivery to construction sites.

This shift addresses skilled labour shortages, inconsistent finishing quality, and delays associated with on-site fit-outs. Demand is expected to strengthen across Grade-A offices, hyperscale digital infrastructure, hospitals, hotels, and institutional facilities, creating opportunities for specialist modular manufacturers with advanced engineering and quality assurance capabilities.

Industrialisation of High-Rise Residential Construction

Residential developers in Bengaluru, Mumbai, the National Capital Region, and other major markets are expanding the use of factory-cast precast systems, including load-bearing walls, hollow-core slabs, staircases, and facade panels. Full precast assemblies can support floor cycles of 3 to 4 days per level, compared with traditional casting periods of 8 to 12 days.

Strict delivery obligations under state Real Estate Regulatory Authorities, financing costs associated with delays, and validated performance under the Light House Projects are strengthening the business case for prefabrication. Adoption is expected to become increasingly established in high-density multi-family developments exceeding 15 floors. Developers with captive manufacturing capacity may gain advantages through faster execution, improved working capital cycles, and greater schedule certainty.

Low-Carbon Materials Gain Momentum

Prefabricated component manufacturers are increasing the use of Limestone Calcined Clay Cement, fly-ash-blended concrete, and blast-furnace slag derivatives. Automated batching, controlled curing, and material testing enable manufacturers to maintain required early-age strength while reducing embodied carbon.

Demand is being reinforced by Net-Zero commitments, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting requirements, and procurement standards linked to IGBC and LEED-certified buildings. Manufacturers with verified carbon metrics, integrated laboratories, and green-certified products are positioned to secure preferential contracts and potential pricing premiums in commercial and institutional projects.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the India prefabricated construction industry is moving from fragmented regional production toward automated, capital-intensive facilities located near high-growth urban belts. Over the next 2-4 years, vertically integrated contractors with plants within 150 km of major demand centres are expected to benefit from logistics efficiency, production scale, and stronger control over delivery schedules.

Leading participants with established precast and off-site construction capabilities include Larsen & Toubro Construction, PSP Projects Limited, B.G. Shirke Construction Technology, SOBHA Limited, and Godrej Construction. Specialist companies include EPACK Prefab, Modulex Modular Buildings, and Pennar Modular Systems. PSP Projects has expanded output at its automated precast facility in Sanand, Gujarat, supporting industrial, institutional, and high-rise commercial developments.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

The report provides data-centric analysis of the India prefabricated construction market, supported by more than 100 KPIs, charts, tables, market share estimates, and forecasts for 2021-2030. Coverage includes:



Prefabrication methods: panelized construction, modular (Volumetric) construction, component prefabricated construction, and hybrid construction

Products: building superstructure, roof construction, floor construction, interior room modules, exterior walls, Columns & Beams, and other prefabricated products

Materials: Iron & Steel, concrete, wood, aluminum, glass, and other materials

Construction sectors: residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional

Residential segments: Single-Family and Multi Family construction

Commercial segments: office, retail, hospitality, and other applications Cross-segmentation by product, material, construction method, and end-use sector

Strategic Value for Market Participants

The analysis supports investment planning, capacity development, competitive benchmarking, and market entry strategy. It identifies high-growth components, material substitution trends, sector-specific demand, modularisation patterns, and opportunities associated with design standardisation. Market forecasts incorporate construction activity, infrastructure pipelines, industrial expansion, policy developments, and macroeconomic conditions, enabling stakeholders to assess emerging opportunities across India's prefabricated construction industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2. India Prefabricated Building Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects

2.1 India Prefabricated Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 India Market Share of Prefabricated Construction, 2021-2030

3. India Market Outlook by Prefabrication Methods

3.1 India Market Share Trend by Prefabrication Method, 2021-2030

3.2 India Panelized Prefabricated Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.3 India Modular (Volumetric) Prefabricated Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.4 India Component Prefabricated Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.5 India Hybrid Prefabricated Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4. India Market Outlook by Prefabricated Product

4.1 India Market Share Analysis by Prefabricated Product, 2025

4.2 India Prefabricated Building Superstructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4.3 India Prefabricated Roof Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4.4 India Prefabricated Floor Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4.5 India Prefabricated Interior Room Modules Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4.6 India Prefabricated Exterior Walls Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4.7 India Prefabricated Columns & Beams Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4.8 India Other Prefabricated Products Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

5. India Market Outlook by Prefabricated Material

5.1 India Market Share Analysis by Prefabricated Material, 2025

5.2 India Iron & Steel Usage in Prefabricated Construction - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

5.3 India Concrete Usage in Prefabricated Construction - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

5.4 India Wood Usage in Prefabricated Construction - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

5.5 India Aluminum Usage in Prefabricated Construction - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

5.6 India Glass Usage in Prefabricated Construction - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

5.7 India Other Materials Usage in Prefabricated Construction - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6. India Market Outlook by Construction Sector

6.1 India Market Share Trend Analysis by Construction Sector, 2025

6.2 India Residential Prefabricated Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.3 India Commercial Prefabricated Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.4 India Industrial Prefabricated Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.5 India Institutional Prefabricated Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

7. India Residential Prefabricated Construction Market Outlook

7.1 India Market Share Trend Analysis by Residential Construction Sector, 2021-2030

7.2 India Single-Family Residential Prefabricated Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

7.3 India Multi-Family Residential Prefabricated Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

8. India Commercial Prefabricated Construction Market Outlook

8.1 India Market Share Trend Analysis by Commercial Construction Sector, 2021-2030

8.2 India Office Prefabricated Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

8.3 India Retail Prefabricated Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

8.4 India Hospitality Prefabricated Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

8.5 India Other Commercial Prefabricated Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

9. India Residential Construction Demand Analysis and Outlook by Prefabricated Products

9.1 India Market Share by Prefabricated Product in Residential Sector, 2025

9.2 India Prefabricated Building Superstructure Usage in Residential Construction - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

9.3 India Prefabricated Roof Usage in Residential Construction - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

9.4 India Prefabricated Floor Usage in Residential Construction - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

9.5 India Prefabricated Interior Room Modules Usage in Residential Construction - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

9.6 India Prefabricated Exterior Walls Usage in Residential Construction - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

9.7 India Prefabricated Columns & Beams Usage in Residential Construction - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10. India Commercial Construction Usage Analysis and Outlook by Prefabricated Products

10.1 India Commercial Construction Market Share Analysis by Prefabricated Products, 2025

10.2 India Prefabricated Building Superstructure Usage in Commercial Construction - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.3 India Prefabricated Roof Usage in Commercial Construction - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.4 India Prefabricated Floor Usage in Commercial Construction - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.5 India Prefabricated Interior Room Modules Usage in Commercial Construction - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.6 India Prefabricated Exterior Walls Usage in Commercial Construction - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.7 India Prefabricated Columns & Beams Usage in Commercial Construction - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

11. India Industrial Construction Usage Analysis and Outlook by Prefabricated Products

11.1 India Industrial Construction Market Share Analysis by Prefabricated Products, 2025

11.2 India Prefabricated Building Superstructure Usage in Industrial Construction - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

11.3 India Prefabricated Roof Usage in Industrial Construction - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

11.4 India Prefabricated Floor Usage in Industrial Construction - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

11.5 India Prefabricated Interior Room Modules Usage in Industrial Construction - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

11.6 India Prefabricated Exterior Walls Usage in Industrial Construction - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

11.7 India Prefabricated Columns & Beams Usage in Industrial Construction - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

12. India Institutional Construction Usage Analysis and Outlook by Prefabricated Products

12.1 India Prefabricated Institutional Construction Market Share Analysis by Prefabricated Products, 2025

12.2 India Prefabricated Building Superstructure Usage in Institutional Construction - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

12.3 India Prefabricated Roof Usage in Institutional Construction - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

12.4 India Prefabricated Floor Usage in Institutional Construction - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

12.5 India Prefabricated Interior Room Modules Usage in Institutional Construction - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

12.6 India Prefabricated Exterior Walls Usage in Institutional Construction - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

12.7 India Prefabricated Columns & Beams Usage in Institutional Construction - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13. India Prefabricated Building Superstructure Demand Analysis by Prefabricated Material

13.1 India Building Superstructure Demand Market Share Analysis by Prefabricated Material, 2025

13.2 India Iron & Steel Usage in Prefabricated Building Superstructures - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13.3 India Concrete Usage in Prefabricated Building Superstructures - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13.4 India Wood Usage in Prefabricated Building Superstructures - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13.5 India Aluminum Usage in Prefabricated Building Superstructures - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13.6 India Other Materials Usage in Prefabricated Building Superstructures - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

14. India Prefabricated Roof Demand Analysis by Material

14.1 India Roof Demand Market Share Analysis by Prefabricated Material, 2025

14.2 India Iron & Steel Usage in Prefabricated Roofs - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

14.3 India Concrete Usage in Prefabricated Roofs - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

14.4 India Wood Usage in Prefabricated Roofs - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

14.5 India Aluminum Usage in Prefabricated Roofs - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

14.6 India Glass Usage in Prefabricated Roofs - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

14.7 India Other Materials Usage in Prefabricated Roofs - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15. India Prefabricated Floor Demand Analysis by Material

15.1 India Floor Demand Market Share Analysis by Prefabricated Material, 2025

15.2 India Iron & Steel Usage in Prefabricated Floors - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 India Concrete Usage in Prefabricated Floors - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.4 India Glass Usage in Prefabricated Floors - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. Prefabricated Interior Room Modules Demand Analysis by Material

16.1 India Interior Room Modules Demand Market Share Analysis by Prefabricated Material, 2025

16.2 India Iron & Steel Usage in Prefabricated Interior Room Modules - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16.3 India Concrete Usage in Prefabricated Interior Room Modules - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16.4 India Wood Usage in Prefabricated Interior Room Modules - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16.5 India Aluminum Usage in Prefabricated Interior Room Modules - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16.6 India Glass Usage in Prefabricated Interior Room Modules - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16.7 India Other Materials Usage in Prefabricated Interior Room Modules - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

17. India Prefabricated Exterior Walls Demand Analysis by Material

17.1 India Exterior Walls Demand Market Share Analysis by Prefabricated Material, 2025

17.2 India Iron & Steel Usage in Prefabricated Exterior Walls - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

17.3 India Concrete Usage in Prefabricated Exterior Walls - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

17.4 India Wood Usage in Prefabricated Exterior Walls - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

17.5 India Aluminum Usage in Prefabricated Exterior Walls - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

17.6 India Glass Usage in Prefabricated Exterior Walls - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

17.7 India Other Materials Usage in Prefabricated Exterior Walls - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18. India Prefabricated Columns and Beams Demand Analysis by Material

18.1 India Columns and Beams Demand Market Share Analysis by Prefabricated Material, 2025

18.2 India Iron & Steel Usage in Prefabricated Columns & Beams - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.3 India Concrete Usage in Prefabricated Columns & Beams - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.4 India Wood Usage in Prefabricated Columns & Beams - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.5 India Aluminum Usage in Prefabricated Columns & Beams - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19. India Competitive Landscape & Company Positioning

19.1 India Cost Breakdown by Prefabricated Material (% Share of Total Prefab Cost), 2025

19.2 India Prefabrication Share of New Builds vs Renovation (%), 2025

19.3 India Construction Waste Reduction Using Prefabrication (%), 2025

20. Further Reading

20.1 About the Analyst

20.2 Related Research

List of Figures [103]

List of Tables [82]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900