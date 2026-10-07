Poland Electric Vehicle Market Size And Forecast 2026-2030: 100+ Kpis On Sales And Charging Infrastructure - Q2 2026 Update Market To Reach US$400.4 Million By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Guide EV market entry, product development and charging investments with 100+ KPIs, granular segmentation, infrastructure benchmarking and adoption insights.

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Poland Electric Vehicle Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Vehicle Type, Drive Type, Vehicle Class, Powertrain, Propulsion Type, Distance Range, Charging Type, Charging Infrastructure, Connectivity, and Key Players - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Poland's electric vehicles market is projected to grow by 6.9% annually to reach US$309.0 million in 2026. Following a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2025, the market is forecast to record a CAGR of 6.7% from 2026 to 2030. Its value is expected to increase from US$289.0 million in 2025 to approximately US$400.4 million by the end of 2030.

The Poland Electric Vehicle Market Databook delivers a data-centric assessment of electric vehicle adoption, market value, sales volume, technology development, competitive positioning, and charging infrastructure expansion. The report includes more than 100 KPIs, providing historical and forecast data through 2030 to support market entry, investment planning, product development, infrastructure deployment, and strategic partnerships.

Comprehensive Electric Vehicle Market Analysis

The research evaluates Poland's electric vehicle ecosystem across passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and electric buses. It examines EV penetration within the total vehicle market, electric vehicle transaction value, sales performance, adoption indicators, infrastructure readiness, and key player market share.

Vehicle market segmentation includes:



Vehicle drive type: Front Wheel Drive Electric Vehicles, Rear Wheel Drive Electric Vehicles, and All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicles

Vehicle type: Passenger Electric Vehicles and Commercial Electric Vehicles

Passenger car type: Small, medium, crossover, large, and SUV Electric Vehicles

Commercial vehicle type: Light Duty, Medium Duty, and Heavy Duty Electric Vehicles

Vehicle class: Low-Priced, Mid-Priced, and Luxury Electric Vehicles

Powertrain: Parallel Hybrid, Series Hybrid, and Combined Hybrid Powertrain

Propulsion type: Battery Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, and other propulsion types

Distance range: Up to 150 Miles, 151-300 Miles, and Above 300 Miles

Charging type: Normal Charging Electric Vehicles and Super Charging Electric Vehicles City type: Tier 1 Cities, Tier 2 Cities, and Tier 3 Cities

The report also analyzes connected mobility technologies, including Vehicle-to-Building / Vehicle-to-Home Connectivity, Vehicle-to-Grid Connectivity, Vehicle-to-Vehicle Connectivity, and Vehicle-to-Everything Connectivity.

Poland EV Charging Infrastructure Outlook

Dedicated coverage of the Poland EV charging infrastructure market includes infrastructure value, charging station deployment, and the number of charging points. The analysis assesses AC and DC charging infrastructure, fixed and portable installations, charging speed, connector standards, vehicle applications, and smart charging connectivity.

Charging locations covered in the report include residential properties, retail and destination sites, on-street facilities, workplaces, and fleet depots. Infrastructure is further assessed across slow, fast, rapid, and ultra-rapid charging, as well as passenger car, light commercial vehicle, truck, and bus applications.

Connector analysis includes Level 1 AC Charging, Level 2 AC Charging, CCS Charging Infrastructure, CHAdeMO Charging Infrastructure, GB/T Charging Infrastructure, and other systems. The report also compares Non-Connected Charging Infrastructure with Smart Charging Infrastructure to assess network modernization and operational capabilities.

Strategic Value for Market Participants



Market intelligence: Assess the relationship between vehicle electrification, regulatory frameworks, economic conditions, consumer adoption, and charging network development.

Granular segmentation: Identify growth opportunities across vehicle categories, pricing classes, powertrains, propulsion technologies, distance ranges, connectivity options, and city tiers.

Infrastructure benchmarking: Compare charging availability, installation models, speed categories, connector standards, location types, and smart charging adoption.

Adoption analysis: Evaluate the influence of government incentives, fuel economy regulations, battery affordability, urban mobility requirements, charging accessibility, and fleet electrification.

Competitive insights: Review key player market share across the two-wheelers and four-wheelers electric vehicle segments. Forecasting support: Use historical and forecast datasets to evaluate market scalability, segment performance, investment potential, and emerging opportunities through 2030.

Research Methodology and Intended Users

The research applies established industry practices and a proprietary analytics platform to produce an unbiased assessment of Poland's electric vehicle market. Its structured, analytics-ready format supports market sizing, financial modeling, competitive benchmarking, and long-term strategic planning.

The databook is designed for automakers, battery manufacturers, charging infrastructure operators, fleet owners, energy companies, policymakers, financial institutions, and investors seeking decision-ready intelligence on Poland's transition to electric mobility. By combining vehicle market data with charging infrastructure metrics and adoption indicators, the report provides a consolidated view of the country's EV growth outlook and commercial potential through 2030.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Poland Total Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

2.1 Poland Total Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 Poland Total Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3. Poland Total Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

3.1 Poland Total Electric Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 Poland Total Electric Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4. Poland Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast Value Trend Analysis by Vehicle Drive Type

4.1 Poland Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Drive Type, 2025

4.2 Poland Front Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.3 Poland Rear Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.4 Poland All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5. Poland Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Type

5.1 Poland Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Type, 2025

5.2 Poland Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5.3 Poland Commercial Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6. Poland Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Passenger Car

6.1 Poland Electric Vehicle Market Share by Passenger Car, 2025

6.2 Poland Small Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.3 Poland Medium Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.4 Poland Crossover Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.5 Poland Large Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.6 Poland SUV Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7. Poland Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Commercial Vehicle

7.1 Poland Electric Vehicle Market Share by Commercial Vehicle, 2025

7.2 Poland Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.3 Poland Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.4 Poland Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8. Poland Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Class

8.1 Poland Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Class, 2025

8.2 Poland Low-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.3 Poland Mid-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.4 Poland Luxury Class Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9. Poland Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by PowerTrain

9.1 Poland Electric Vehicle Market Share by PowerTrain, 2025

9.2 Poland Parallel Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.3 Poland Series Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.4 Poland Combined Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10. Poland Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Distance Range

10.1 Poland Electric Vehicle Market Share by Distance Range, 2025

10.2 Poland Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Upto 150 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.3 Poland Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Between 151-300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.4 Poland Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Above 300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11. Poland Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Charging Type

11.1 Poland Electric Vehicle Market Share by Charging Type, 2025

11.2 Poland Normal Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11.3 Poland Super Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12. Poland Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Propulsion Type

12.1 Poland Electric Vehicle Market Share by Propulsion Type, 2025

12.2 Poland Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.3 Poland Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.4 Poland Others Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13. Poland Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Connectivity

13.1 Poland Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Connectivity, 2025

13.2 Poland Electric Vehicle to Building, (V2B or V2H) Connectivity by Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.3 Poland Electric Vehicle to Grid, (V2G) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.4 Poland Electric Vehicle to Vehicle, (V2V) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.5 Poland Electric Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14. Poland Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by City Type

14.1 Poland Electric Vehicle Market Share by City Type, 2025

14.2 Poland Tier 1 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.3 Poland Tier 2 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.4 Poland Tier 3 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15. Poland Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast

15.1 Poland Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15.2 Poland Number of Charging Stations of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 Poland Number of Charging Points of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. Poland Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types

16.1 Poland Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types Market Share, 2025

16.2 Poland Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of AC Charging Type, 2021-2030

16.3 Poland Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of DC Charging Type, 2021-2030

17. Poland Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types

17.1 Poland Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types Market Share, 2025

17.2 Poland Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Fixed Installation Type, 2021-2030

17.3 Poland Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Portable Installation Type, 2021-2030

18. Poland Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Infrastructure Locations

18.1 Poland Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Locations Market Share, 2025

18.2 Poland Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.3 Poland Retail & Destination Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.4 Poland On Street Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.5 Poland Workplace Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.6 Poland Fleet Depots Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19. Poland Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed

19.1 Poland Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed Market Share, 2025

19.2 Poland Number of Slow Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.3 Poland Number of Fast Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.4 Poland Number of Rapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Speed Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.5 Poland Number of Ultrarapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20. Poland Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type

20.1 Poland Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type Market Share, 2025

20.2 Poland Number of Passenger Cars Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.3 Poland Number of Light Commercial Vehicles Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.4 Poland Number of Trucks Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.5 Poland Number of Buses Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

21. Poland Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC

21.1 Poland Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Share (%), 2025

21.2 Poland Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 1, 2021-2030

21.3 Poland Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 2, 2021-2030

22. Poland Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type

22.1 Poland Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type Market Share, 2025

22.2 Poland Number of CCS Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.3 Poland Number of CHAdeMO Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.4 Poland Number of GB/T Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.5 Poland Number of Others (Normal Chargers, Tesla Superchargers) Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23. Poland Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity

23.1 Poland Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity Market Share, 2025

23.2 Poland Number of Non-Connected Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23.3 Poland Number of Smart Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

24. Poland Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Segment

24.1 Poland Electric Vehicle Market Share by Segment, 2025

24.2 Poland Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.3 Poland Three Wheeler (e3W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.4 Poland Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.5 Poland Electric Buses Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

25. Poland Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players

25.1 Poland Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

25.2 Poland Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

26. Further Reading

26.1 About the Analyst

26.2 Related Research

List of Figures [93]

List of Tables [70]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900