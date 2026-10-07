Sono-Tek Announces Fiscal Second Quarter And First Half 2027 Earnings Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Conference Call on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at 10:30 am ET

MILTON, N.Y., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today announced that the Company will hold a conference call to discuss its fiscal second quarter and first half 2027 financial results, ended August 31, 2026, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at 10:30 am ET.

The second quarter and first half FY 2027 financial results press release will be issued before the market opens on October 14, 2026.

Conference Call Dial-in Information



To participate, please call 1-844-481-2752 or 1-412-317-0668 for international callers at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to join the Sono-Tek call.

Webcast Information

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed through the Company's website, Events & Presentations | Sono-Tek or at:

A replay of the call will be available at 1-855-669-9658 or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers, access code 9211789, through October 28, 2026. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website for one year at .

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is the global leader in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems that are shaping industries and driving innovation worldwide. Our ultrasonic coating systems are used to apply thin films onto parts used in diverse industries including microelectronics, alternative energy, medical devices, advanced industrial manufacturing, and research and development sectors worldwide. Sono-Tek's inroads into the clean energy sector are showing transformative results in next-gen solar cells, fuel cells, green hydrogen generation, and carbon capture applications.

Our product line is rapidly evolving, transitioning from R&D to high-volume production machines with significantly higher average selling prices, showcasing our market leadership and adaptability. Our comprehensive suite of thin film coating solutions and application consulting services are expected to generate unparalleled results for our clients and help some of the world's most promising companies achieve technological breakthroughs and bring them to the market. We strategically deliver our products to customers through a network of direct sales personnel, carefully chosen independent distributors, and experienced sales representatives, ensuring efficient market reach across diverse sectors around the globe.

Our solutions are environmentally friendly, efficient and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions.

Sono-Tek's growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop thin film coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers' products and processes. For further information, visit .

For more information, contact:

Sono-Tek Corp.

Stephen J. Bagley

Chief Financial Officer

Ph: (845) 795-2020

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Investor Relations:

Kirin Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

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