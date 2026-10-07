Matchpoint Therapeutics Announces $150 Million Series B Financing To Advance Pipeline Of First-In-Class Oral Small Molecules For Autoimmune And Inflammatory Diseases

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Financing co-led by Nextech Invest and Norwest, with participation from new and existing investors

Proceeds to support clinical development of MPT-062, an oral first-in-class T cell modulator, to begin in 2027

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matchpoint Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery of precision covalent medicines, today announced the successful closing of a $150 million Series B financing. The financing was co-led by Nextech Invest and Norwest, with participation from new investors Invus, BB Biotech, T1D Fund, and BOLD Longevity Growth. Founding investors Access Biotechnology and Atlas Venture, lead Series A investor Sanofi Ventures, Digitalis Ventures, and all other existing investors also participated.

In connection with the financing, Kanishka Pothula, Ph.D., Managing Partner at Nextech Invest, and Brian Matesic, M.D., Principal at Norwest, will join Matchpoint's Board of Directors.

The proceeds from the financing will support progression of the lead asset, MPT-062, to clinical proof-of-concept and advancement of Matchpoint's broader product pipeline. Matchpoint will also continue progressing an additional program funded by Novartis through their July 2025 agreement.

“This Series B financing reflects our substantial progress in the discovery of differentiated first-in-class oral therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases,” said Andre Turenne, Chief Executive Officer of Matchpoint.“We are deeply grateful to our new and existing investors for their support as we advance MPT-062 into clinical development and progress our other innovative programs.”

Kanishka Pothula, Ph.D., commented,“MPT-062 could fundamentally change the management of many common immune-mediated inflammatory conditions with an oral medicine. Its first-in-class mechanism has the potential to precisely address the disease-causing overactivation of T cells. We're proud to support Matchpoint's bold pursuit of innovation in this space.”

“Matchpoint's leading covalent drug discovery platform has made unprecedented advances against historically hard-to-drug targets,” added Brian Matesic, M.D.“We're excited to support the company as it progresses its pipeline into the clinic and advances the development of truly differentiated medicines for patients with autoimmune diseases.”

About Matchpoint Therapeutics

Matchpoint Therapeutics is a privately held biotechnology company based in Watertown, Massachusetts, developing breakthrough oral medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company is pioneering a new generation of rationally designed covalent small molecules for biologically validated targets that have been historically hard to drug. Matchpoint's discovery engine integrates deep expertise across chemical biology, covalent chemistry, structure-based drug design, and computational sciences. The company's focused deployment of its platform has produced a pipeline of first-in-class programs and a discovery collaboration with Novartis.

Matchpoint Media Contact:

Cory Tromblee

Scient PR

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