Freight Right Launches MCP, Bringing Freight Quoting, Tracking And Booking Into AI Assistants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Freight Right MCP connects freight operations with compatible AI assistants, allowing shippers to quote, track, book and manage shipments through a conversational interface

La Crescenta-Montrose, CALIFORNIA, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Right Global Logistics today announced the launch of Freight Right MCP, a new Model Context Protocol (MCP) connection that allows customers to quote, track, book and manage freight through compatible artificial intelligence assistants.







Example of getting a freight quote using the Freight Right MCP and Claude

Available now, Freight Right MCP connects Freight Right's logistics capabilities with AI environments customers are increasingly using for everyday business tasks, reducing the need to move between freight portals, forms and email threads.

The launch gives shippers another way to interact with Freight Right's transportation and logistics systems.

Instead of beginning every freight request inside a dedicated logistics platform, customers can use natural language to request a quote, provide shipment information, check active freight or begin a booking.

A customer can ask what a lane costs, upload a packing list, check which shipments are delayed, identify what is arriving during the week, request a custom quote or begin booking a shipment through the same conversational workflow.

"Freight Right built MCP around a simple idea: logistics technology should fit more naturally into the way customers already work," said Robert Khachatryan, chief executive officer of Freight Right Global Logistics.

"Customers can provide shipment information, ask questions about their freight and move from quoting toward booking without having to repeatedly enter the same information into separate systems."

From a shipping document to a quote without re-keying the load

Traditional freight quoting often requires shippers to manually enter origins, destinations, dimensions, weights, piece counts, commodity information and service requirements.

Freight Right MCP is designed to reduce that manual work.

A shipper can provide a packing list, commercial invoice, purchase order or other shipping document and request a freight quote. Freight Right can extract relevant shipment information, including dimensions, weight, pieces, commodity details, origin and destination, and use that information to prepare the request.

The system can also work with information available through connected customer systems such as email and enterprise resource planning platforms. Combining that information with Freight Right shipment and account data can create a more complete request while reducing duplicate data entry and the risk of missing shipment details.

Freight status with operational context

Freight Right MCP also provides a conversational way to work with active shipments. Customers can ask questions such as which shipments are delayed, what freight is arriving during a particular period, where a container is located or whether a shipment has cleared customs.

For connected customers, responses can combine Freight Right shipment information with relevant operational context from sources such as operations, warehouse activity and customer communications. This allows the system to provide information about both a shipment's current status and the circumstances surrounding it.

The same workflow applies to pricing. Supported shipments can return available freight pricing in the conversation. When a shipment requires manual pricing or operational review, the request can be routed to Freight Right through the same process.

Freight management through AI assistants

Freight Right MCP reflects a broader shift in business software toward AI assistants that can work across applications and carry out multi-step tasks rather than only answer questions.

For freight customers, that creates the potential to manage logistics from the same AI environments used for other business activities.

Customers can also instruct a compatible personal agent to follow a particular shipment or flag it when a condition requires attention. For example, an agent could follow a shipment and surface it if customs clearance has not occurred by a specified deadline.

This approach allows customers to focus on shipments requiring action instead of repeatedly reviewing every active load for changes.

Quoting through booking in one workflow

Booking capability is available through Freight Right MCP today.

After reviewing an available freight option, a customer can use the same conversational workflow to prepare a booking request. The customer confirms the request through Freight Right before the shipment is booked.

The workflow connects several common logistics activities, specifically gathering shipment information, requesting pricing, reviewing options, initiating a booking and following the shipment, through the same interface.

Freight Right MCP supports logistics workflows across ocean, air and ground transportation, allowing customers to interact with multiple freight modes through a consistent process.

"Artificial intelligence becomes more useful in logistics when it reduces administrative work and connects customers directly with the information and actions they need," Khachatryan said. "Freight Right MCP is intended to make quoting, booking and managing freight simpler without separating the technology from the operational teams responsible for moving the shipment."

More information about Freight Right MCP is available at:

More information about Freight Right's logistics technology is available at:

About Freight Right

Freight Right Global Logistics is a freight forwarding and logistics technology company providing international and domestic transportation, customs, warehousing and logistics management services. The company serves shippers across ocean, air and ground transportation while developing technology for freight pricing, shipment management, warehousing and global trade.

More information is available at:

Press Inquiries

Mike Emiliani

mike.emiliani [at] freightright.com

