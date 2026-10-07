Nexliving Communities To Present At The Cantech Investment Conference In Toronto

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --NexLiving Communities Inc. (“NexLiving” or the“Company”), a Canadian multi-family real estate company focused on secondary markets across Canada, which has delivered a 20% compound annual growth rate in FFO per share from 2022 to Q2 2026 through disciplined acquisitions, operational improvements and capital recycling, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the 2026 Cantech Investment Conference, taking place on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at the Arcadian Loft in Toronto, Ontario.

Stavro Stathonikos, President & CEO, will present an overview of the Company's business, recent operational and financial milestones, growth strategy and outlook. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

The Cantech Investment Conference, hosted by Cantech Letter, features company presentations and one-on-one meetings with investors.

Investors interested in meeting with NexLiving Communities Inc. during the conference are encouraged to contact Cantech Letter to arrange a one-on-one meeting.

Investor registration remains open. Additional information, the conference agenda and registration details are available here.

About the Company

NexLiving Communities Inc. (TSXV: NXLV) is a Canadian multi-family real estate company focused on acquiring, operating, and growing a portfolio of recently built and refurbished, highly leased residential properties in secondary markets across Canada.

NexLiving is developing a new standard in Canadian multi-family real estate, with a focus on long-term tenants who value proximity to healthcare, nature trails, parks, public transportation, and convenient services, and who hold modern, condo-style expectations of their homes and communities. The Company's portfolio consists of Class A, low- and mid-rise buildings featuring modern and high-end finishes, elevators, heated underground parking, and a range of amenities designed to support a hassle-free, maintenance-free lifestyle. NexLiving aims to deliver exceptional living experiences to our residents and provide comfortable, affordable housing solutions that cater to a wide range of demographics. The Company currently owns 2,054 units in New Brunswick, Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba and has 108 units under construction in Ottawa.

NexLiving is executing a disciplined and accretive growth strategy acquiring high-quality assets with strong day-one cash flow, optimizing operations, and recycling capital into higher-yielding opportunities. The Company continues to evaluate both acquisition targets and non-core asset dispositions as part of its ongoing portfolio optimization strategy, with a scalable growth pipeline extending well beyond 2026.

For more information about NexLiving, please refer to our website at and our public disclosure at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (“ forward-looking statements”). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“plans”,“expects”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“projects”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“continues”,“anticipates”, or“does not anticipate” or“believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“should”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's participation in the Cantech Investment Conference and the Company's growth strategy and outlook. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company's management regarding future events and operating performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual events could differ materially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in regulatory filings, which can be obtained on SEDAR+ at, under NexLiving's profile, as well as under the Risks and Uncertainties section of the MD&A released on August 12, 2026. Although forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company prepares and releases unaudited consolidated interim financial statements and audited consolidated annual financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. In this news release, as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, NexLiving discloses FFO per share, a financial measure not recognized under IFRS which does not have a standard meaning prescribed by IFRS (a“Non-IFRS Measure”). This Non-IFRS Measure is further defined and discussed in the MD&A dated August 12, 2026, which should be read in conjunction with this news release. Since this measure is not recognized under IFRS, it may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other issuers. The Company presents this Non-IFRS Measure because management believes it is a relevant measure of the ability of NexLiving to earn revenue and to evaluate its performance and cash flows. A reconciliation of this Non-IFRS Measure is included in the MD&A dated August 12, 2026. The Non-IFRS Measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of the Company's performance.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information please contact:

Stavro Stathonikos

...

647-847-2030