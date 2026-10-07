Amplify Etfs Launches Top 10TM Semiconductors ETF (CPU), Expanding Top 10TM Suite

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CPU ETF targets approximately 10 semiconductor leaders powering advances across computing & AI, automotive and industrial markets

CHICAGO, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs, a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, today announced the expansion of its Top 10TM ETF suite with the Amplify Top 10TM Semiconductors ETF (CPU). The actively managed fund extends the Top 10TM approach into the semiconductor industry, offering focused exposure to companies behind modern computing.

CPU provides access to market leaders across the semiconductor ecosystem, spanning chip design for high-performance computing and artificial intelligence applications, automotive and industrial end markets, and the equipment, materials and foundry services behind global chip manufacturing. The fund's reference index is the Bloomberg Top 10 Momentum Semiconductors Index.

CPU joins the Amplify Top 10TM Quantum ETF (XQBT), Amplify Top 10TM Space ETF (XWNG), Amplify Top 10TM Robotics ETF (ROBX) and Amplify Top 10TM Asia Memory ETF (AHBM), which launched on Aug. 19. CPU is sub-advised by Samsung Asset Management.

“The Top 10TM approach is built around conviction, giving investors focused exposure to the companies driving the growth and evolution of a theme,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs.“Semiconductors are at the center of the AI infrastructure buildout, as growing demand for computing power is driving investment in advanced chips, memory and the specialized technologies required to produce them. CPU is designed to concentrate on the companies demonstrating leadership and momentum as that demand continues to grow.”

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The Bloomberg Top 10 Momentum Semiconductors Index is constructed to track the performance of companies driving technological advances and commercialization in the global semiconductor industry, including the top 10 companies that are part of the semiconductor ecosystem, utilizing data from Bloomberg Intelligence.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in Amplify Funds statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective. ETF shares are bought and sold at market price and may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The Fund's active management strategy may not achieve its intended results and could cause the Fund to underperform other investments or experience losses. The Fund is not an index fund and does not seek to track or replicate the Index. The Fund is non-diversified, invests in a limited number of issuers, and may be more volatile than diversified funds.

Companies involved in semiconductors and related technologies operate in rapidly evolving markets and may be adversely affected by technological change, competition, regulatory developments, commercialization challenges, supply chain disruptions, and changing investor sentiment. The Fund may invest in foreign securities, including emerging markets, which are subject to additional political, economic, currency, and liquidity risks. The use of derivatives and swap agreements may increase volatility.

Investment Adviser: Amplify Investments LLC; Sub-Adviser: Samsung Asset Management.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.