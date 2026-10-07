Noah Closes $38M Seed Funding Round As Major Enterprises Move Cross-Border Payments Onto Stablecoin



Noah adds 150+ new customers, including major global platforms and financial institutions across remittances, fintech, marketplaces and payroll. YTD 2026 revenues jump 538% compared to 2025, with 31% month on month growth.

LONDON, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noah, the stablecoin payments infrastructure provider, has closed its seed funding round at $38 million following the raise of an additional $16 million from existing and new investors. The raise follows strong growth that has seen revenues surge by 538% during year-to-date 2026 compared to the same period 2025, with recurring monthly growth of 31%. Noah has also signed over 150 new customers during 2026 including major enterprises such as they transition to stablecoin transfers.

The new funding will enable Noah to expand and accelerate its international money transfer services that enable the frictionless movement of funds across borders in seconds. Specific application of the funds will expand Noah's regulatory footprint, recruit engineering and compliance specialists, and deepen its connections with local payment rails in its highest-volume markets. The business will also now be able to accelerate its US expansion through opening an office in New York.

“Stablecoins combine the flexibility of digital currencies with the stability of fiat currencies to allow money to move at the speed of the internet,” said Shah Ramezani, Co-Founder and CEO of Noah.“Noah is building the infrastructure that will make one-click international transactions possible everywhere, with full compliance at both the origination and destination of funds. Just as neobanks have revolutionised domestic banking, we want to redefine global money transfer markets.”

The new investment round has been made by Endeit Capital, FJ Labs, LocalGlobe, Felix Capital and a select group of high-profile angels. The capital raise follows strong sector growth for stablecoin as well as revenue growth for Noah as customers replace legacy correspondent banking with faster and cheaper stablecoin transfers.

Cross-border payments reached $208 trillion in 2025, generating an estimated $625 billion in annual revenue for banks and intermediaries. While Small and Medium Business (SMB) payments account for just 7% of this total flow, they generate 31% of banks' revenue, costing businesses $194 billion a year in fees, foreign exchange spreads and operational charges.

Stablecoin adoption within the SMB market is rapidly accelerating. B2B stablecoin payments have reached an annualised value of $226 billion, representing an increase of 733% year-over-year. Stablecoins today account for less than 1% of the $34.8 trillion in annual cross-border B2B payments, highlighting the opportunity for future adoption.

Noah is live in more than 150 markets and supports over 60 currencies, where it enables seamless cross-border payments to replace legacy correspondent bank chains where multiple steps add delays and fees. Noah provides its services both directly to enterprises and individuals, and also indirectly through partnerships with consumer platforms, fintech companies, neobanks, and workforce platforms that aggregate large numbers of businesses, contractors, and individual users.

About Noah

Noah is a stablecoin payments infrastructure provider whose mission is to set money free. It is building the infrastructure that will make one-click international transactions possible everywhere, with full compliance at both the origination and destination of funds. Noah's technology connects stablecoin settlement with local payment rails, enabling businesses to move money internationally faster and more efficiently without relying on traditional correspondent banking. Noah's network supports more than 150 countries in excess of 60 different currencies.

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