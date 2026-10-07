Marex Announces Changes To Group Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group Limited ('Marex' or the 'Group'; NASDAQ: MRX) today announces that Chair of the Board Robert Pickering has stepped down from the Group Board, having overseen an exceptional period of growth and change during his appointed three-year term.

Robert joined the Group Board in September 2021 before becoming Senior Independent Director in March 2022 and Chair of the Board in October 2023. During Robert's tenure, Marex has undergone a period of significant growth and transformation, including its successful IPO in April 2024, and development into a leading diversified global financial services platform.

Robert has been succeeded as Chair by John Pietrowicz, a current member of the Board and Chair of the Group's Mergers and Acquisitions Committee. John joined the Group Board in April 2024, having previously served as Chief Financial Officer of CME Group from 2014 until 2023. His extensive experience at CME, including overseeing its acquisition strategy, brings valuable expertise in financial markets infrastructure and M&A. He is also a well-known figure to the Group's analysts and investor base. John will work closely with Robert to ensure a smooth transition.

Robert Pickering, outgoing Chair:“It has been fascinating to be part of Marex's progression over the past five years, helping it evolve from a small private company into a Nasdaq-listed business with a market capitalization in excess of $5 billion. Marex has exciting prospects and I wish it every success in the future.”

Ian Lowitt, Group CEO:“On behalf of the Board and everyone at Marex, I would like to thank Robert for his outstanding contribution. Marex has been on an incredible journey and Robert's experience, judgment and counsel have been invaluable. Robert guided the firm through the listing process, successful IPO on Nasdaq, and subsequent diversification and growth. We are grateful for his leadership and commitment to Marex and wish him all the very best for the future. I am excited to work with John as our new Chair as we embark on our next chapter and as we seek to extend our track record of sustainable growth.”

About Marex: Marex Group Limited (NASDAQ: MRX) provides market access, infrastructure services and essential liquidity to clients across global commodity and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, with access to more than 60 exchanges. Marex has over 3,400 active clients, including some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. With more than 50 offices worldwide, the Group has over 3,000 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit

Enquiries please contact:

Marex: Nicola Ratchford / Adam Strachan

+44 778 654 8889 / +1 914 200 2508

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FTI Consulting US / UK

+1 716 525 7239 / +44 7976870961

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Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the board changes and the future growth of the business. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "would," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year-ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and our other reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.