UAE Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2026-2030, With 100+ Kpis Market To Reach US$246.3 Million By 2030 As EV Adoption And Charging Investment Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Identify high-potential UAE EV segments using 100+ KPIs, adoption insights, infrastructure benchmarks and competitor analysis to guide investment and market entry.

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "UAE Electric Vehicle Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Vehicle Type, Drive Type, Vehicle Class, Powertrain, Propulsion Type, Distance Range, Charging Type, Charging Infrastructure, Connectivity, and Key Players - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electric vehicles market in the United Arab Emirates is forecast to grow by 5.9% annually to reach US$197.0 million in 2026. Following a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2025, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 5.7% from 2026 to 2030. Its value is projected to increase from US$186.0 million in 2025 to approximately US$246.3 million by 2030.

This data-centric report provides comprehensive analysis of the United Arab Emirates electric vehicle market, including vehicle electrification, EV adoption, charging infrastructure development, technology transitions, operational performance, and competitive activity. More than 100 KPIs cover market value, transaction value, vehicle sales volume, EV penetration, charging stations, charging points, infrastructure readiness, and key adoption indicators.

The research uses industry best practices and a proprietary analytics platform to deliver unbiased historical data, forecasts, and insights into emerging business and investment opportunities. The structured, analytics-ready format supports market sizing, financial modeling, competitive benchmarking, strategic planning, and infrastructure investment decisions.

Electric Vehicle Market Coverage



Market size and growth: Total vehicle market size, electric vehicle market size, transaction value, sales volume, and EV penetration within the overall vehicle market.

Vehicle drive type: Front Wheel Drive Electric Vehicles, Rear Wheel Drive Electric Vehicles, and All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicles.

Vehicle type: Passenger Electric Vehicles and Commercial Electric Vehicles.

Passenger car type: Small Passenger Electric Cars, Medium Passenger Electric Cars, Crossover Passenger Electric Vehicles, Large Passenger Electric Cars, and SUV Electric Vehicles.

Commercial vehicle type: Light Duty Electric Vehicles, Medium Duty Electric Vehicles, and Heavy Duty Electric Vehicles.

Vehicle class: Low-Priced Electric Vehicles, Mid-Priced Electric Vehicles, and Luxury Electric Vehicles.

Powertrain: Parallel Hybrid Powertrain, Series Hybrid Powertrain, and Combined Hybrid Powertrain.

Distance range: Up to 150 Miles, 151-300 Miles, and Above 300 Miles.

Charging type: Normal Charging Electric Vehicles and Super Charging Electric Vehicles.

Propulsion type: Battery Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, and Other Electric Vehicle Propulsion Types.

Connectivity: Vehicle-to-Building / Vehicle-to-Home Connectivity, Vehicle-to-Grid Connectivity, Vehicle-to-Vehicle Connectivity, and Vehicle-to-Everything Connectivity.

City type: Tier 1 Cities, Tier 2 Cities, and Tier 3 Cities. Market segment: Two Wheelers Electric Vehicles, Three Wheelers Electric Vehicles, Four Wheelers Electric Vehicles, and Electric Buses.

United Arab Emirates EV Charging Infrastructure Analysis

The report evaluates charging infrastructure market value, the number of charging stations, and the number of charging points. It assesses network development across AC Charging Infrastructure and DC Charging Infrastructure, as well as Fixed Charging Infrastructure and Portable Charging Infrastructure.



Charging locations: Residential Charging Locations, Retail and Destination Charging Locations, On-Street Charging Locations, Workplace Charging Locations, and Fleet Depot Charging Locations.

Charging speed: Slow Charging Infrastructure, Fast Charging Infrastructure, Rapid Charging Infrastructure, and Ultra-Rapid Charging Infrastructure.

Supported vehicle types: Passenger Car Charging Infrastructure, Light Commercial Vehicle Charging Infrastructure, Truck Charging Infrastructure, and Bus Charging Infrastructure.

Connector types: Level 1 AC Charging, Level 2 AC Charging, CCS Charging Infrastructure, CHAdeMO Charging Infrastructure, GB/T Charging Infrastructure, and Other Charging Infrastructure. Connectivity: Non-Connected Charging Infrastructure and Smart Charging Infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Value

Competitive analysis includes key player market share across Two Wheelers Electric Vehicles and Four Wheelers Electric Vehicles. The report also examines the influence of government incentives, fuel economy regulations, battery affordability, charging accessibility, urban mobility requirements, and fleet electrification on market development.

Historical and forecast data through 2030 enable organizations to identify growth opportunities across vehicle categories, propulsion technologies, charging networks, and connected mobility. Cross-segment analysis supports comparison of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, electric buses, and two-wheelers across pricing classes, powertrains, distance ranges, charging requirements, and city tiers.

The databook is designed for automakers, battery manufacturers, charging infrastructure operators, fleet owners, energy companies, policymakers, investors, and other stakeholders evaluating the United Arab Emirates electric vehicles market. It supports informed decisions related to market entry, product development, charging infrastructure deployment, partnerships, investment allocation, and geographic expansion.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2. United Arab Emirates Total Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

2.1 United Arab Emirates Total Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 United Arab Emirates Total Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3. United Arab Emirates Total Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

3.1 United Arab Emirates Total Electric Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 United Arab Emirates Total Electric Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4. United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast Value Trend Analysis by Vehicle Drive Type

4.1 United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Drive Type, 2025

4.2 United Arab Emirates Front Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.3 United Arab Emirates Rear Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.4 United Arab Emirates All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5. United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Type

5.1 United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Type, 2025

5.2 United Arab Emirates Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5.3 United Arab Emirates Commercial Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6. United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Passenger Car

6.1 United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Market Share by Passenger Car, 2025

6.2 United Arab Emirates Small Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.3 United Arab Emirates Medium Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.4 United Arab Emirates Crossover Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.5 United Arab Emirates Large Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.6 United Arab Emirates SUV Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7. United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Commercial Vehicle

7.1 United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Market Share by Commercial Vehicle, 2025

7.2 United Arab Emirates Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.3 United Arab Emirates Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.4 United Arab Emirates Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8. United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Class

8.1 United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Class, 2025

8.2 United Arab Emirates Low-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.3 United Arab Emirates Mid-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.4 United Arab Emirates Luxury Class Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9. United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by PowerTrain

9.1 United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Market Share by PowerTrain, 2025

9.2 United Arab Emirates Parallel Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.3 United Arab Emirates Series Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.4 United Arab Emirates Combined Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10. United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Distance Range

10.1 United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Market Share by Distance Range, 2025

10.2 United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Upto 150 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.3 United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Between 151-300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.4 United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Above 300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11. United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Charging Type

11.1 United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Market Share by Charging Type, 2025

11.2 United Arab Emirates Normal Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11.3 United Arab Emirates Super Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12. United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Propulsion Type

12.1 United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Market Share by Propulsion Type, 2025

12.2 United Arab Emirates Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.3 United Arab Emirates Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.4 United Arab Emirates Others Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13. United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Connectivity

13.1 United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Connectivity, 2025

13.2 United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle to Building, (V2B or V2H) Connectivity by Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.3 United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle to Grid, (V2G) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.4 United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle to Vehicle, (V2V) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.5 United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14. United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by City Type

14.1 United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Market Share by City Type, 2025

14.2 United Arab Emirates Tier 1 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.3 United Arab Emirates Tier 2 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.4 United Arab Emirates Tier 3 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15. United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast

15.1 United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15.2 United Arab Emirates Number of Charging Stations of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 United Arab Emirates Number of Charging Points of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types

16.1 United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types Market Share, 2025

16.2 United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of AC Charging Type, 2021-2030

16.3 United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of DC Charging Type, 2021-2030

17. United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types

17.1 United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types Market Share, 2025

17.2 United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Fixed Installation Type, 2021-2030

17.3 United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Portable Installation Type, 2021-2030

18. United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Infrastructure Locations

18.1 United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Locations Market Share, 2025

18.2 United Arab Emirates Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.3 United Arab Emirates Retail & Destination Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.4 United Arab Emirates On Street Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.5 United Arab Emirates Workplace Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.6 United Arab Emirates Fleet Depots Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19. United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed

19.1 United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed Market Share, 2025

19.2 United Arab Emirates Number of Slow Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.3 United Arab Emirates Number of Fast Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.4 United Arab Emirates Number of Rapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Speed Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.5 United Arab Emirates Number of Ultrarapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20. United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type

20.1 United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type Market Share, 2025

20.2 United Arab Emirates Number of Passenger Cars Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.3 United Arab Emirates Number of Light Commercial Vehicles Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.4 United Arab Emirates Number of Trucks Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.5 United Arab Emirates Number of Buses Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

21. United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC

21.1 United Arab Emirates Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Share (%), 2025

21.2 United Arab Emirates Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 1, 2021-2030

21.3 United Arab Emirates Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 2, 2021-2030

22. United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type

22.1 United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type Market Share, 2025

22.2 United Arab Emirates Number of CCS Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.3 United Arab Emirates Number of CHAdeMO Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.4 United Arab Emirates Number of GB/T Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.5 United Arab Emirates Number of Others (Normal Chargers, Tesla Superchargers) Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23. United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity

23.1 United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity Market Share, 2025

23.2 United Arab Emirates Number of Non-Connected Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23.3 United Arab Emirates Number of Smart Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

24. United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Segment

24.1 United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Market Share by Segment, 2025

24.2 United Arab Emirates Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.3 United Arab Emirates Three Wheeler (e3W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.4 United Arab Emirates Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.5 United Arab Emirates Electric Buses Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

25. United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players

25.1 United Arab Emirates Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

25.2 United Arab Emirates Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

26. Further Reading

26.1 About the Analyst

26.2 Related Research

List of Figures [93]

List of Tables [70]

For more information about this report visit

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