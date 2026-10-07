Albion Crown VCT PLC: Annual Financial Report

Albion Crown VCT PLC (the "Company") – Annual results announcement

The Company's Directors are pleased to attach the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2026. A summary of the information includes:

Ordinary shares



Increase in total shareholder value of 0.47 pence per Ordinary share (1.55% total gain on opening net asset value) (2025: decrease of 0.28 pence per share).

Net asset value of £139.2 million, being 29.29 pence per Ordinary share (2025: £117.4 million and 30.33 pence per Ordinary share).

Dividends paid of 1.51 pence per Ordinary share in the year (2025: 1.59 pence per Ordinary share). Dividend declared of 0.73 pence per Ordinary share to be paid on 31 December 2026 to Ordinary shareholders on the register on 4 December 2026.

C shares*



Increase in total shareholder value of 1.31 pence per C share (3.27% total gain on the net asset value on opening net asset value) (2025: decrease of 0.67 pence per share).

Net asset value of £50.5 million, being 39.40 pence per C share (2025: £52.8 million and 40.09 pence per C share). Dividends paid of 2.00 pence per C share in the year (2025: 1.08 pence per C share).



* The C shares 2025 period is from the date of merger on 19 December 2024 to 30 June 2025.

In accordance with the Articles of Association, approved by shareholders and adopted by the Company at the General Meeting on 11 December 2024, the C shares will convert into Ordinary shares based on their respective net asset values at 30 June 2026. The C shares will convert on the basis that each holder of a C share will hold 1.34520994 new Ordinary shares for each C share held, effective from 16 October 2026. As such, current holders of C shares, who are on the register on 4 December 2026, will receive a dividend of 0.73 pence per Ordinary share held post conversion, paid on 31 December 2026, as mentioned above.

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2026, including the Notice of Annual General Meeting, are attached to this announcement. Alternatively, copies are available on the Company's webpage on the Manager's website at:

In accordance with the UK Listing Rules, a copy of the report will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further details about the Company, please visit the Company's webpage on the Manager's website at: .

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

AlbionVC LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850

7 October 2026

Attachment

Albion Crown VCT PLC - Annual Report & Financial Statements for the year ended 30.06.26