Greece Electric Vehicle Market Size, Volume And Forecast 2026-2030: 100+ Kpis, Charging Infrastructure And Key Players 7.5% CAGR To Drive Market To US$802.3 Million By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Track EV adoption, benchmark charging readiness and identify investment opportunities with 100+ KPIs across vehicles, infrastructure, connectivity and cities

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Greece Electric Vehicle Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Vehicle Type, Drive Type, Vehicle Class, Powertrain, Propulsion Type, Distance Range, Charging Type, Charging Infrastructure, Connectivity, and Key Players - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electric vehicles market in Greece is forecast to grow by 7.8% annually to reach US$599.6 million in 2026. Following a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2025, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 7.5% from 2026 to 2030. Market value is projected to increase from US$556.1 million in 2025 to approximately US$802.3 million by 2030, highlighting continued progress in electric vehicle adoption, charging infrastructure deployment, and technology development.

This data-centric report delivers a comprehensive assessment of the Greece electric vehicles market, supported by more than 100+ KPIs. It covers market value, transaction value, vehicle sales volume, EV penetration, propulsion technologies, vehicle categories, charging infrastructure, charging points, and adoption indicators. Historical data and forecasts through 2030 support market sizing, benchmarking, investment analysis, and strategic planning.

Greece Electric Vehicle Market Coverage

The analysis evaluates electric mobility across passenger and commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and electric buses. Market segmentation includes:



Vehicle drive type: Front Wheel Drive Electric Vehicles, Rear Wheel Drive Electric Vehicles, and All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicles

Vehicle type: Passenger Electric Vehicles and Commercial Electric Vehicles

Passenger car type: Small, medium, crossover, large, and SUV Electric Vehicles

Commercial vehicle type: Light Duty Electric Vehicles, Medium Duty Electric Vehicles, and Heavy Duty Electric Vehicles

Vehicle class: Low-Priced Electric Vehicles, Mid-Priced Electric Vehicles, and Luxury Electric Vehicles

Powertrain: Parallel Hybrid Powertrain, Series Hybrid Powertrain, and Combined Hybrid Powertrain

Propulsion type: Battery Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, and other propulsion types

Distance range: Up to 150 Miles, 151-300 Miles, and Above 300 Miles

Charging type: Normal Charging Electric Vehicles and Super Charging Electric Vehicles City type: Tier 1 Cities, Tier 2 Cities, and Tier 3 Cities

The report also examines connected mobility through Vehicle-to-Building / Vehicle-to-Home Connectivity, Vehicle-to-Grid Connectivity, Vehicle-to-Vehicle Connectivity, and Vehicle-to-Everything Connectivity. These segments provide insight into the growing role of smart energy management and connected vehicle technologies in Greece.

Greece EV Charging Infrastructure Analysis

Charging infrastructure coverage includes market value, the number of charging stations, and the number of charging points. The dataset assesses AC and DC charging infrastructure, fixed and portable installations, and deployment across residential, retail and destination, on-street, workplace, and fleet depot locations.

Charging networks are further analyzed by slow, fast, rapid, and ultra-rapid charging speeds. Vehicle-specific coverage includes passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses. Connector analysis encompasses Level 1 AC Charging, Level 2 AC Charging, CCS Charging Infrastructure, CHAdeMO Charging Infrastructure, GB/T Charging Infrastructure, and other charging systems. The report also compares Non-Connected Charging Infrastructure with Smart Charging Infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Value

The Greece electric vehicle competitive landscape includes key player market share analysis for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. The research identifies opportunities associated with fleet electrification, battery affordability, charging accessibility, regulatory developments, government incentives, fuel economy requirements, and urban mobility demand.



Comprehensive market intelligence: Assess EV market value, sales volume, penetration, vehicle electrification, regulatory conditions, and infrastructure readiness.

Granular market segmentation: Compare adoption trends across vehicle categories, price classes, powertrains, propulsion types, distance ranges, connectivity options, and city tiers.

Charging network benchmarking: Evaluate charging availability, installation formats, charging speeds, connector standards, location coverage, and smart charging adoption.

Forecast and KPI tracking: Use historical and forecast data through 2030 to identify segment-level growth, infrastructure requirements, and investment opportunities. Decision-ready insights: Support market entry, financial modeling, product development, network deployment, partnership formation, and expansion planning.

The research applies industry best practices and a proprietary analytics platform to deliver an unbiased view of emerging business and investment opportunities. Its structured, analytics-ready format is designed for automakers, battery manufacturers, charging infrastructure operators, fleet owners, energy companies, policymakers, investors, and other stakeholders participating in the Greece electric vehicles market.

Key Topics Covered

1. About this Report

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Greece Total Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

2.1 Greece Total Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 Greece Total Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3. Greece Total Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

3.1 Greece Total Electric Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 Greece Total Electric Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4. Greece Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast Value Trend Analysis by Vehicle Drive Type

4.1 Greece Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Drive Type, 2025

4.2 Greece Front Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.3 Greece Rear Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.4 Greece All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5. Greece Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Type

5.1 Greece Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Type, 2025

5.2 Greece Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5.3 Greece Commercial Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6. Greece Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Passenger Car

6.1 Greece Electric Vehicle Market Share by Passenger Car, 2025

6.2 Greece Small Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.3 Greece Medium Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.4 Greece Crossover Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.5 Greece Large Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.6 Greece SUV Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7. Greece Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Commercial Vehicle

7.1 Greece Electric Vehicle Market Share by Commercial Vehicle, 2025

7.2 Greece Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.3 Greece Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.4 Greece Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8. Greece Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Class

8.1 Greece Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Class, 2025

8.2 Greece Low-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.3 Greece Mid-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.4 Greece Luxury Class Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9. Greece Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by PowerTrain

9.1 Greece Electric Vehicle Market Share by PowerTrain, 2025

9.2 Greece Parallel Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.3 Greece Series Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.4 Greece Combined Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10. Greece Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Distance Range

10.1 Greece Electric Vehicle Market Share by Distance Range, 2025

10.2 Greece Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Upto 150 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.3 Greece Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Between 151-300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.4 Greece Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Above 300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11. Greece Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Charging Type

11.1 Greece Electric Vehicle Market Share by Charging Type, 2025

11.2 Greece Normal Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11.3 Greece Super Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12. Greece Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Propulsion Type

12.1 Greece Electric Vehicle Market Share by Propulsion Type, 2025

12.2 Greece Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.3 Greece Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.4 Greece Others Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13. Greece Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Connectivity

13.1 Greece Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Connectivity, 2025

13.2 Greece Electric Vehicle to Building, (V2B or V2H) Connectivity by Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.3 Greece Electric Vehicle to Grid, (V2G) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.4 Greece Electric Vehicle to Vehicle, (V2V) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.5 Greece Electric Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14. Greece Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by City Type

14.1 Greece Electric Vehicle Market Share by City Type, 2025

14.2 Greece Tier 1 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.3 Greece Tier 2 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.4 Greece Tier 3 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15. Greece Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast

15.1 Greece Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15.2 Greece Number of Charging Stations of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 Greece Number of Charging Points of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. Greece Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types

16.1 Greece Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types Market Share, 2025

16.2 Greece Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of AC Charging Type, 2021-2030

16.3 Greece Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of DC Charging Type, 2021-2030

17. Greece Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types

17.1 Greece Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types Market Share, 2025

17.2 Greece Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Fixed Installation Type, 2021-2030

17.3 Greece Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Portable Installation Type, 2021-2030

18. Greece Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Infrastructure Locations

18.1 Greece Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Locations Market Share, 2025

18.2 Greece Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.3 Greece Retail & Destination Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.4 Greece On Street Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.5 Greece Workplace Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.6 Greece Fleet Depots Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19. Greece Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed

19.1 Greece Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed Market Share, 2025

19.2 Greece Number of Slow Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.3 Greece Number of Fast Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.4 Greece Number of Rapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Speed Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.5 Greece Number of Ultrarapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20. Greece Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type

20.1 Greece Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type Market Share, 2025

20.2 Greece Number of Passenger Cars Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.3 Greece Number of Light Commercial Vehicles Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.4 Greece Number of Trucks Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.5 Greece Number of Buses Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

21. Greece Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC

21.1 Greece Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Share (%), 2025

21.2 Greece Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 1, 2021-2030

21.3 Greece Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 2, 2021-2030

22. Greece Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type

22.1 Greece Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type Market Share, 2025

22.2 Greece Number of CCS Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.3 Greece Number of CHAdeMO Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.4 Greece Number of GB/T Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.5 Greece Number of Others (Normal Chargers, Tesla Superchargers) Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23. Greece Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity

23.1 Greece Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity Market Share, 2025

23.2 Greece Number of Non-Connected Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23.3 Greece Number of Smart Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

24. Greece Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Segment

24.1 Greece Electric Vehicle Market Share by Segment, 2025

24.2 Greece Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.3 Greece Three Wheeler (e3W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.4 Greece Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.5 Greece Electric Buses Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

25. Greece Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players

25.1 Greece Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

25.2 Greece Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

26. Further Reading

26.1 About the Analyst

26.2 Related Research

List of Figures [93]

List of Tables [70]

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