LAMEA Drug Discovery Platforms Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI Adoption And Biologics Investment Drive 17.1% CAGR And Strategic Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-powered discovery and predictive analytics shorten development timelines and improve candidate selection, while CRO/CDMO outsourcing boosts flexibility and cost efficiency

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "LAMEA Drug Discovery Platforms Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Drug Type, End Use, Application, Therapeutic, Country Outlook and Forecast, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The LAMEA Drug Discovery Platforms Market is expected to reach USD 409.32 million by 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 17.1% during 2026-2033. Market growth is being supported by rising biotechnology investment, healthcare innovation programs, and collaboration among pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and technology providers across Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Drug discovery in the region is shifting from conventional laboratory-based research toward integrated platforms incorporating artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), bioinformatics, high-throughput screening, molecular modeling, and predictive analytics. These technologies are helping research teams enhance target identification, accelerate compound screening, improve lead optimization, and support more informed candidate selection.

Drug Type Outlook

Based on drug type, the market is segmented into Small Molecule and Large Molecule platforms. Small Molecule platforms dominated the LAMEA Drug Discovery Platforms Market in 2025 and are expected to retain their leading position through 2033. The segment is projected to achieve a market value of USD 302.06 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. Its leadership is supported by established pharmaceutical applications, lower manufacturing complexity, and broad use across chronic and infectious diseases.

Large Molecule platforms are forecast to register a CAGR of 18% during 2026-2033. Growth is being driven by increasing research into biologics, monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, peptides, and cell-based therapies. Advances in protein engineering, genomics, and AI-assisted molecular design are further strengthening demand for biologics discovery capabilities.

Application Outlook

The application segments include Lead Discovery, Lead Optimization, Target Identification, Preclinical Testing, Target Validation, and Other Applications. Lead Discovery held the largest market position in 2025 and is expected to remain dominant through 2033. The segment is projected to reach USD 103.30 million by 2029, advancing at a CAGR of 15.9%.

Lead Discovery growth reflects the adoption of virtual screening, computational chemistry, and AI-assisted molecular modeling. Lead Optimization is expected to record a CAGR of 16.7% during 2026-2033, supported by predictive ADMET analysis, molecular simulations, and AI-driven candidate refinement. Genomics, proteomics, and systems biology are also increasing the use of Target Identification and Target Validation platforms.

End Use Outlook

Biopharmaceutical Companies represent the leading end-use segment due to investment in pharmaceutical research, precision medicine, and pipeline expansion. These organizations are deploying AI-powered platforms to improve productivity, shorten development timelines, and strengthen candidate selection.

CROs/CDMOs are gaining importance as pharmaceutical companies outsource discovery, screening, and preclinical research to enhance flexibility and cost efficiency. Academic & Research Institutes continue to support early-stage discovery, biomarker research, and translational medicine through collaboration with government agencies and industry partners.

Therapeutic Area Outlook

Oncology is the largest therapeutic segment, supported by rising cancer incidence, investment in precision oncology, and the adoption of AI-powered molecular profiling and biomarker discovery. Infectious & Immune System Diseases also represent a significant opportunity because of the continued prevalence of tuberculosis, malaria, HIV, and emerging infectious diseases in several LAMEA countries.

Research investment is also increasing across Neurology, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Digestive System Diseases as chronic disease burdens rise and populations age. Additional opportunities are emerging in rare diseases, metabolic disorders, dermatology, and genetic disorders as personalized medicine and genomics-based drug discovery gain traction.

Country Outlook

Brazil and the UAE led the LAMEA Drug Discovery Platforms Market in 2025, accounting for market shares of 23.2% and 13.6%, respectively. Brazil benefits from expanding pharmaceutical research, biotechnology investment, and AI adoption, while Argentina is strengthening its innovation ecosystem through academic-industry collaboration and computational biology research.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are developing as biotechnology innovation hubs through national healthcare transformation initiatives, AI-driven pharmaceutical research, and infrastructure investment. South Africa is expected to register a CAGR of 18.2% throughout the forecast period, supported by its biomedical research ecosystem and expertise in infectious disease research. Nigeria is also increasing its adoption of digital drug discovery platforms alongside healthcare modernization and biotechnology development.

Key Companies Profiled



Schrodinger, Inc.

Certara, Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Insilico Medicine

Genedata AG

Optibrium Ltd.

HitGen Inc. Relay Therapeutics, Inc.

Market Report Segmentation



By Drug Type: Small Molecule and Large Molecule.

By Application: Lead Discovery, Lead Optimization, Target Identification, Preclinical Testing, Target Validation, and Other Applications.

By End Use: Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs/CDMOs, and Academic & Research Institutes.

By Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Infectious & Immune System Diseases, Neurology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Digestive System Diseases, and Other Therapeutic Areas. By Country: Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Rest of LAMEA.

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