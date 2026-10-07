Bitmine Sets 5% ETH Supply Hard Cap As Accumulation Nears

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) BitMine Immersion Technologies' chairman Tom Lee says the company will stop adding to its Ether position once it reaches a maximum of 5% of Ethereum 's circulating supply. Speaking at Token2049 in Singapore on Wednesday, Lee said BitMine is“nearing the threshold” after accumulating roughly 6 million ETH, which he described as about 4.9% of supply-leaving the firm about 100,000 ETH short of its target cap.

Lee framed the 5% limit as a firm, enforceable strategy rather than a temporary target.“That's a hard cap. We're not gonna be accumulating past 5%,” he said, adding that BitMine does not intend to own more than that share of Ethereum.

BitMine plans to halt additional Ether purchases once its holdings reach approximately 5% of Ethereum's supply, according to Tom Lee. The company is currently at about 4.9% of supply (around 6 million ETH), with roughly 100,000 ETH remaining to hit the cap. Lee links the cap to capital planning-stopping purchases reduces the need to raise extra funds to continue acquiring ETH. While buying stops, staking-related ETH could still complicate the cap unless the earned proceeds are managed as previously described by Lee.

Key takeawaysA clear 5% ceiling-designed to end Ether accumulation

Lee's remarks are notable because BitMine previously left open the possibility of going beyond 5% depending on Ethereum's adoption trajectory. Earlier coverage noted that he had suggested the company might revisit that idea if adoption conditions warranted it-an angle that Lee reiterated in an August interview with Bankless, where he said the firm may reconsider the threshold in 2027.

At Token2049, however, Lee presented Wednesday's statement as a decisive pivot: a“hard cap” that prevents further accumulation past the 5% level. The company's position now sits close to that line, based on Lee's estimate of about 6 million ETH-enough to bring BitMine nearly to its intended maximum share of Ethereum's supply.

Why the cap matters for BitMine's capital strategy

Lee said BitMine's approach is tied not only to its exposure to Ether, but also to how it plans to finance that exposure. He suggested that once the company is capped at 5%, it no longer needs to tap markets to keep buying ETH.

In that framing, hitting the cap would allow BitMine to focus on performance without ongoing fundraising pressure. Lee argued that a fixed purchase ceiling could let the firm“outperform ETH on the way up,” because the capital constraints that often affect buy-and-hold strategies would be removed once accumulation ends.

That logic also sheds light on why BitMine has been active in capital markets while building its treasury. In June, the company launched a $300 million perpetual preferred stock offering. By early August, BitMine had also repurchased 16.1 million common shares under a broader $4 billion buyback program, according to reporting linked in the original coverage.

“Done stacking” after buying during a bear market

Lee said BitMine accumulated most of its Ether during what he characterized as a crypto bear market, emphasizing that the company was able to build its position when prices were depressed. He argued that this approach allowed BitMine to protect the downside while it accumulated ETH, and he contrasted that with the present phase-describing BitMine's current state as being“done stacking” ahead of what he characterized as a major upside move in the market.

Whether one agrees with the magnitude of the move referenced by Lee, his underlying point is operational: the firm's accumulation strategy was designed around a period when it believed it could acquire ETH more efficiently. Now that the company has reached (or nearly reached) its target share, the plan shifts from adding exposure to managing it.

It's also worth noting that stopping spot purchases is not the end of the story for supply-weighted ownership, because staking can change the composition of a treasury over time. Lee previously indicated that BitMine could manage the effect of staking by selling ETH earned through staking to keep its share of supply from rising above 5%.

Staking remains the variable investors should monitor

The 5% cap appears to apply to Ether supply share from purchases and total holdings, but staking introduces an additional mechanism by which holdings can expand. Even if BitMine stops buying, staking rewards could increase the ETH balance unless the company uses proceeds to maintain the cap-an approach Lee had discussed before.

For investors and traders, this means the“hard cap” message is clear for new accumulation, but the practical outcome will depend on how BitMine handles staking inflows and treasury management once purchases pause. The company's future transparency around staking, withdrawals, and any ETH sales related to maintaining the 5% target will therefore be central to whether it consistently holds the line.

More broadly, BitMine's stated cap reflects a company-level view of risk management: it limits concentration at the portfolio level even as Ethereum's price and adoption evolve. Readers should watch for any updates that clarify how the firm operationalizes the cap under different staking and market conditions-especially if rewarded ETH growth accelerates after accumulation ends.

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