Cymstar Delivers Cymlite-MCS F-16 Training System To U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School

USAF TPS Commandant, Col. Maryann“Yeti” Karlen, and CymSTAR President and CEO, Daniel Marticello

First fielding of CymSTAR's modular CymLITE-MCS solution delivers compact, scalable F-16 training capability.

BROKEN ARROW, OK, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CymSTAR has delivered and installed its CymLITE-MCS F-16 training system at the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School (USAF TPS) at Edwards Air Force Base, California, fulfilling the contract announced in September 2025.

The CymLITE-MCS achieved Ready for Training status on September 16, 2026, and supported its first official training event the next day, bringing the new capability into operational use in less than 24 hours.

On October 6, CymSTAR President and CEO Daniel Marticello joined USAF TPS Commandant Col. Maryann“Yeti” Karlen to recognize the system's successful fielding and the collaboration between CymSTAR and TPS that enabled the system to enter operational service.

“When we announced this program last year, our goal was to provide the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School with a flexible, cost-effective training capability designed to meet the school's specific learning objectives,” said Daniel Marticello, President and CEO of CymSTAR.“Today, CymLITE-MCS is an operational U.S. Air Force training capability, already in use at Edwards Air Force Base. This first fielding is an important milestone for our Air Force customer, our team, and our vision for delivering capable, scalable training solutions.”

The CymLITE-MCS is a modular F-16 training solution tailored to USAF TPS requirements. It includes a representative cockpit environment, mixed-reality capability, intelligent mission scripting, and an instructor station, with networked capabilities that support distributed training and mission rehearsal with other live, virtual, and constructive participants.

The system gives USAF Test Pilot School instructors and students an additional environment for aircraft familiarization, cockpit procedures, systems knowledge, flight test rehearsal, emergency procedure familiarization, and other mission objectives, complementing existing training devices and aircraft-based instruction.

CymSTAR and USAF Test Pilot School personnel worked collaboratively throughout installation, checkout, and tuning, achieving Ready for Training status one week ahead of the originally planned schedule.

About CymSTAR

CymSTAR is a premier aircrew and maintenance training systems integrator providing engineering, training services, and simulation products to the U.S. military, Allied nations, and the aerospace industry. With more than 20 years of experience, CymSTAR develops, integrates, modifies, upgrades, and sustains training systems that support military mission readiness.

A HUBZone-certified small business, CymSTAR employs more than 200 skilled professionals nationwide and delivers solutions designed to meet each customer's specific requirements.

From enhancing existing programs to developing new capabilities and sustaining fielded systems, CymSTAR delivers the expertise and support customers need throughout the training system lifecycle.

The delivery marks the first fielding of CymSTAR's CymLITE-MCS F-16 training solution and its transition from product development to an operational U.S. Air Force training capability.

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Sophie D Bates

TABLO Marketing & Communications

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CymSTAR Delivers CymLITE-MCS F-16 Training System to U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School News Provided By Sophie D Bates, TABLO Marketing & Communications October 07, 2026, 10:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Military Industry



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