Molfar Intelligence Launches Advisory Board With Leaders In Intelligence, Diplomacy And Investment

Molfar Intelligence Launches Advisory Board

Advisory board will guide the firm's international growth and strengthen the contribution of private intelligence to international security

- Artem Starosiek, Founder and CEO of Molfar IntelligenceLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Molfar Intelligence, a private intelligence firm with offices in Kyiv and London, today announced the formation of its inaugural Advisory Board, comprising four leaders from diplomacy, intelligence, investment and international development. The board will provide strategic guidance, open doors to new partners and markets, and challenge the firm's analytical work as Molfar Intelligence expands across Europe, the UK and the United States.The founding members of the Molfar Intelligence Advisory Board are:Roberta Brzezinski, Managing Partner, Catharsis Energy PartnersGabrielius Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania from 2020 to 2024.Edward Bogan, retired Operations Officer of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency.Horton Beebe-Center, President Emeritus of Eurasia Foundation and Vice President for Strategic Development at the Kyiv School of Economics.Four strategic minds join the team“We already have one of the strongest analytical teams in private intelligence. Now four of the sharpest strategic minds I know have joined us,” said Artem Starosiek, Founder and CEO of Molfar Intelligence.“Each of them could have joined any board they wanted. They chose Molfar Intelligence. With this board, we are entering a new chapter.”World's security increasingly depends on threats that never announce themselves: hidden ownership structures, sanctions evasion, covert influence operations. Governments cannot track all of it alone. Private intelligence firms that work from open sources and hold their findings to verifiable standards now carry part of that load.Molfar Intelligence built its practice in Ukraine, where these threats have operated at full scale since 2022. The Advisory Board will help the firm bring that experience to governments, investors and institutions across Europe and beyond, and hold its work to the standard they expect.About Molfar IntelligenceMolfar Intelligence is a Ukrainian private intelligence company. The company's core services include pre-transaction due diligence, sanctions screening and evasion tracking, corporate investigations into beneficial ownership and shell company structures, supply chain intelligence, and background checks for corporate and government clients. Molfar Intelligence works across defence, private equity, regulated industries, and government in Europe, the Middle East, and North America. The company's defence intelligence practice draws on continuous operational experience inside an active conflict zone. Molfar's analytical work includes exposing unauthorised transfers of commercial satellite imagery to hostile actors, documenting state-sponsored deportation of civilians, tracing Western-manufactured components through sanctions-evasion networks into adversary weapons systems, and producing evidence of war crimes. This work has been cited in International Criminal Court proceedings. Headquartered in Kyiv, Molfar Intelligence has a UK office in London.

Oleksandra Bereza

Molfar Intelligence

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Molfar Intelligence Launches Advisory Board with Leaders in Intelligence, Diplomacy and Investment News Provided By Molfar Intelligence October 07, 2026, 10:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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