Monica Jones, Profiled By Influential Women, Redefines Supply Chain Leadership Through Collaboration And Empowerment

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Senior Director of Global Shared Services Draws on Nearly Three Decades of Experience to Lead Global Operations and Empower the Next Generation of WomenMiami, Florida – Monica Jones, Senior Director of Global Shared Services at WESCO Distribution, has built a distinguished career spanning nearly three decades in procurement, inventory management, and end-to-end supply chain optimization. Since beginning her professional journey as a buyer with Anixter in Mexico City in 1997, Monica has steadily progressed through leadership roles, developing the expertise required to guide complex global operations across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.A graduate of Universidad Anáhuac with a Bachelor of Business Administration, Monica has consistently combined academic knowledge with practical experience throughout her career. She is also currently pursuing her Six Sigma Greenbelt certification, further strengthening her focus on operational excellence and continuous improvement.After relocating to the Miami area in 2002, Monica continued advancing through a series of progressive leadership positions supporting Latin America. Her career has been defined by an ability to rethink procurement and supply chain operating models while implementing digital solutions and scalable Global Business Services frameworks designed to deliver measurable operational and financial results.One of Monica's most defining professional achievements came in 2019, when she was entrusted with building a shared services organization from the ground up. The ambitious undertaking included the successful outsourcing of 65 positions in 2020, representing a first in the company's history. Today, Monica oversees approximately 127 professionals across India, the United States, and Mexico City.Her responsibilities encompass critical global functions including PO management, excess inventory operations, receiving discrepancy resolution, and supplier invoice reconciliation. Through this work, Monica continues to demonstrate the importance of combining strategic vision with practical execution when managing complex global supply chain operations.Her contributions have also earned industry recognition. Monica is a recipient of the Trade Blazer Award in Women's Supply Chain, acknowledging her impact and leadership within an industry that continues to offer opportunities for professionals willing to challenge established approaches and pursue new possibilities.For Monica, however, professional achievement is closely connected to the people behind every operation. Teamwork and cross-functional collaboration are central to her leadership philosophy. Throughout her career, she has remained persistent in earning respect and securing her seat at the table while prioritizing the development of teams in which every member feels genuinely heard and valued.This people-first approach is particularly meaningful in an industry historically dominated by men. Monica has cultivated an all-women leadership team with zero attrition, reflecting her commitment to creating inclusive, high-performing environments. She believes that when people feel empowered, the results speak for themselves, and she leads accordingly by encouraging collaboration, respect, mentorship, and leadership development.Monica's approach to leadership also informs the advice she offers young women entering the supply chain industry. Rather than waiting until they feel completely prepared, she encourages them to take opportunities that challenge them, even when they are not fully confident in their readiness. She views those experiences as valuable opportunities to learn, grow, and shape themselves as professionals.She also emphasizes the importance of earning a place at the table and making sure one's voice is heard. Monica encourages young women to approach every situation with respect, establish boundaries with confidence and professionalism, and communicate their ideas clearly. In her view, every perspective has value, and consistently contributing ideas allows others to recognize the value each individual brings.Confidence is another central part of Monica's message. She encourages young women to walk into professional environments knowing that they are capable and deserving. She believes confidence can influence how others perceive someone as a leader, making it an important quality for women navigating industries where they may face additional barriers.Monica recognizes that the supply chain field presents ongoing challenges, particularly for professionals navigating a historically male-dominated environment. Breaking through those barriers requires persistence and confidence, while complex outsourcing and shared services implementations introduce additional operational challenges.At the same time, Monica sees tremendous opportunity within the industry. Supply chain encompasses a wide range of specializations, while global shared services organizations offer opportunities to develop scalable operations and cultivate the next generation of leaders. Her own career reflects the possibilities available to professionals who remain willing to learn, adapt, collaborate, and accept new challenges.Ultimately, Monica measures success not only through personal achievements, but also through the growth and empowerment of those around her. Her nearly 29 years of experience have given her a broad perspective on global operations, while her commitment to teamwork and collaboration continues to shape how she leads.By pairing strategic thinking with a genuine investment in people, Monica continues to contribute to global supply chain operations while creating opportunities for others to develop their voices, strengthen their confidence, and pursue leadership. Her career demonstrates how persistence, collaboration, and a commitment to empowering others can shape meaningful professional impact on a global scale.Learn More about Monica Jones:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Monica Jones, Profiled By Influential Women, Redefines Supply Chain Leadership Through Collaboration And Empowerment News Provided By Influential Women October 07, 2026, 10:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.