Zumo And Quantum Chain Partner To Provide Quantum-Secure Financial Infrastructure In The UK

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Zumo and Quantum Chain partner to provide quantum-secure financial infrastructure for private networks, payments and institutional digital assets in the UK.

- Nick Jones, Founder and CEO of Zumo

SINGAPORE, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zumo and Quantum Chain have teamed up to explore opportunities for quantum-secure financial infrastructure in the United Kingdom.

The collaboration brings together Quantum Chain's quantum-secure blockchain infrastructure with Zumo's digital asset infrastructure and experience supporting enterprise and institutional applications spanning quantum-secure private networks, digital currencies and tokenized assets.

As financial institutions continue to adopt blockchain-based infrastructure for payments, deposits and digital assets, the collaboration will focus on ensuring Zumo's services remain secure and resilient against emerging threats, including those posed by quantum computing. The partnership reflects a forward-looking approach to infrastructure, embedding stronger security considerations and finance-first performance into systems being built for long-term use.

The collaboration will explore:

- Quantum-secure digital assets: Integrate Zumo and Quantum Chain to support quantum safe digital asset management across central banks, banks and regulated institutions.

- Institutional market development: Jointly explore digital asset use cases across the UK market.

Over the longer term, the collaboration aims to support the development of an ecosystem in which institutions can deploy future-proof digital assets and blockchain-based financial services designed to be secure against emerging threats.

Nick Jones, Founder and CEO of Zumo, said:

“The UK is preparing for the full implementation of its regulatory regime for cryptoassets, which will unlock the growing institutional appetite we're seeing for digital assets.

Zumo provides the compliant infrastructure that helps financial institutions to responsibly launch new propositions. By partnering with Quantum Chain we can ensure they are protected against both quantum threats and sophisticated AI-led cyberattacks, which are converging."

Max Denega, Founder and CEO of Quantum Chain, confirms:

"As a British citizen and military veteran, bringing quantum-secure infrastructure for UK finance home is a step towards a stronger British ecosystem. We're proud to explore this opportunity with Zumo.

Quantum Chain sits at the convergence of post-quantum security, blockchain and finance with infrastructure designed for a future-proof on-chain global financial system. A partnership with Zumo not only accelerates the UK post-quantum agenda spearheaded by an established flagship fintech, but also simplifies solutions for UK financial institutions.”

About Zumo

Zumo is a UK-based digital assets platform, with a sharp focus on compliance and sustainability.

The company acts as a trusted local partner for firms seeking to access the UK market and switch on crypto services for their UK customer base, providing the infrastructure and expertise they will need to go live responsibly and with confidence.

Registered with the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as a cryptoasset business, Zumo is continually evolving its turnkey digital-assets-as-a-service proposition in line with the latest regulatory expectations.

Through one simple API connection, Zumo orchestrates all the services a client needs to enable end-customers to securely hold, buy, sell, and send digital currencies. This includes custodial services, KYC/AML, trading, and fiat on- and off-ramping.

Zumo is also a proud pioneer of sustainability-led crypto. The company was part of the World Economic Forum's Crypto Sustainability Coalition and subsequently introduced the Oxygen toolkit to help firms better manage the carbon footprint of their digital asset activities.

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About Quantum Chain

Quantum Chain is a quantum-secure blockchain infrastructure company established in Dubai, with operations in Singapore and a growing presence across Southeast Asia, the UK and the Middle East. The company builds infrastructure for central banks, financial institutions, governments and regulated organisations, supporting applications across messaging and settlement, payments, tokenization, private networks, tokenized deposits, stablecoins and commodities.

Its modular infrastructure combines quantum-secure cryptography with institutional governance, enabling regulated issuance, cross-border transactions and digital asset operations on infrastructure designed for long-term security and control.

The company sits at the convergence of post-quantum security, blockchain and finance with infrastructure designed for a future-proof on-chain global financial system.

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Nic Arguelles, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer

Quantum Chain

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Zumo and Quantum Chain Partner to Provide Quantum-Secure Financial Infrastructure in the UK News Provided By Quantum Chain October 07, 2026, 10:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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