Joani Holmes, Featured By Influential Women, Defines Service Excellence Through Purpose-Driven Leadership

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Career Rooted in People-Centered Leadership, Professional Growth, and IntegrityChicago, Illinois – Joani Holmes is a seasoned customer experience executive with more than 25 years of distinguished service at the American Bar Association, including a decade as Director of Member Services. In this role, she leads the ABA Service Center, overseeing member support operations, billing functions, and database administration for one of the largest voluntary associations of lawyers in the world. Her career reflects a purpose-driven commitment to service excellence, team development, continuous learning, and meaningful professional growth.Joani's leadership has been shaped by diverse experiences across communications, publishing, editing, training, and membership services. Early in her career, she held writing and editorial positions with United Airlines and Rotary International, developing effective business communication skills while continually expanding her knowledge and capabilities. She later moved into Membership Communications before designing and strengthening internal training programs that supported staff development and organizational continuity.Through these experiences, Joani progressed into assistant director and director-level leadership roles. Her approach has consistently centered on people, development, and the importance of creating strong, capable teams. She has championed promotion from within and invested in helping employees develop the skills and confidence needed to grow professionally. Her leadership within complex, multi-channel service environments has also involved guiding large-scale operational teams and budgets while maintaining high-quality member support.For Joani, success extends beyond professional accomplishments. She defines it as serving others while serving herself, learning daily, growing through experience, and maintaining inner calm and peace regardless of external circumstances. This philosophy reflects the balance she strives to maintain in both her professional and personal life.Her values were shaped early by the strong Latina women who surrounded her growing up. Her mother taught her the importance of knowing her self-worth, maintaining confidence, working hard, and never allowing others to define what she could accomplish. Joani has carried those lessons throughout her career and has instilled the same principles in her own daughter.Joani also encourages professionals to approach career transitions with purpose. When leaving a job, she believes it is important to make sure that one is running to something rather than running from something. For her, running toward a new opportunity is driven by inspiration and purpose, while running away can be driven by fear, anxiety, or burnout. Identifying opportunities that offer better alignment with personal goals can create a more intentional path forward.Her advice to young women entering any industry is similarly rooted in passion and persistence. Joani encourages them to find work that genuinely resonates with them and aligns with their interests. When people enjoy what they do, they are more likely to remain committed, work through challenges, continue developing their skills, and create lasting professional success.As technology continues to transform the contact center industry, Joani recognizes the rapid development of artificial intelligence while also emphasizing the challenges surrounding quality, authenticity, and the potential sacrifice of human interaction. Her perspective reflects the importance of balancing technological progress with the personal connections that remain central to customer experience.Beyond her leadership at the American Bar Association, Joani served as an advisory board member for Valparaiso University. Currently, she contributes to the professional community through her board position with the Midwest Contact Center Association and an advisory role for the Women in Leadership program at Rockford University. She is also a founding member of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.Joani's professional journey remains grounded in integrity. She believes that doing the right thing, both professionally and personally, provides a lasting foundation for confidence and peace of mind. Outside of work, she values time with family and maintains balance through wellness practices such as Pilates and yoga.With a career defined by service, learning, people-centered leadership, and purposeful growth, Joani continues to demonstrate how professional achievement can coexist with personal values, meaningful relationships, and a commitment to doing work that matters.Learn More about Joani Holmes:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Joani Holmes, Featured By Influential Women, Defines Service Excellence Through Purpose-Driven Leadership News Provided By Influential Women October 07, 2026, 10:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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