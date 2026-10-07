Fivenines Group Partners With Nexus Core Systems To Develop 20MW Data Centre In Morocco

Stage 2 - Architectural plan developed by the consultants

Stage 2 - Architectural plan developed by the consultants

Stage 2 - Architectural plan developed by the consultants

- FiveNines CEO Gerry Curran

UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LONDON - FiveNines Group is pleased to announce that it is to partner with Nexus Core Systems to oversee the development of a data centre in Morocco.

The 20MW facility on the outskirts of Casablanca will be purpose-designed for high-density AI computing and will make use of the latest available semiconductors and Nvidia's Vera Rubin NVL72 Cloud Partner Reference architecture.

FiveNines Group has been appointed to lead a multidisciplinary team responsible for the project's design management, technical governance, consultant coordination, constructability and procurement strategy.

Gerry Curran, CEO of FiveNines Group, commented:“We are delighted to partner with Nexus Core Systems in order to construct an advanced data centre in North Africa. This project will bring together our international data centre expertise with Moroccan architects, engineers, technical advisers, and relevant authorities. It further demonstrates the capability of FiveNines Group to undertake critical infrastructure projects of the highest standard alongside global industry leaders.”

FiveNines Group will coordinate the early-stage project process of the 20MW facility, covering briefing, feasibility, design strategy and concept design, with the objective of preparing a coordinated design package suitable for authority engagement and permit submission.

Bastian Remmlinger, Head of Infrastructure at Nexus Core Systems, said:“We are very pleased with the cooperation and services FiveNines Group has provided so far. Their team has supported us well as we shape the design and delivery approach for the Morocco data centre. We look forward to continuing our work together on this ambitious project.”

The FiveNines Group team will also work in close collaboration with key partners that include lead design consultant Zutari; specialist MEP consultant R&B MEP; and substation delivery partner Fonto Energy.

The 20MW facility will form part of the wider Nexus AI Factory Platform to be delivered by Nexus Core Systems and its international partners. This will create an advanced infrastructure hub dedicated to artificial intelligence, with a target capacity of 180MW that will run entirely on renewable energy.

The Nexus AI Factory was announced in April 2026 at the GITEX Africa Morocco event in Marrakesh, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Moroccan authorities. The project represents a milestone achievement in Morocco's ambition to become a regional centre of excellence for artificial intelligence.

Morocco is one of a number of international locations where FiveNines Group is active, including northern and central Europe and beyond. The UK-headquartered company recently also announced completion of a 9.6MW data centre on behalf of a hyperscale client in Austria.

Gerry Curran added:“Our team members have wide experience in designing and delivering data centres and other mission critical construction projects to tight deadlines and the highest technical specifications, with a strong emphasis on safety, sustainability and compliance.”

FiveNines Group is an independent company that was formed via a management buyout led by Gerry Curran, who has over 30 years' experience delivering complex, mission-critical projects across the engineering, infrastructure and construction sectors. The FiveNines board also includes Ramnik Kapur as CFO, who has held senior roles at a number of companies. Non-Executive Directors include Kelly Wakeman (an experienced HR professional); Ian Hudson (formerly Group Vice President, Sustainability) at Anglo American; and the vastly experienced tech entrepreneur Michael Tobin CBE, formerly CEO of Telecity Group.

[Ends]

[Notes follow...]



Editor's Notes:

About The Nexus AI Factory Project:

On the sidelines of GITEX AFRICA 2026, Nexus Core Systems, in partnership with the Ministère de la Transition Numérique et de la Réforme de l'Administration, the MICEPP - Ministry of Investment, Convergence and Evaluation of Public Policies, and Moroccan Investment and Export Development Agency - AMDIE, officially announced the launch of the“Nexus AI Factory” - a first-of-its-kind initiative in Africa.

You can read more about The Nexus AI Factory Launch at GITEX Africa via the following link:

About FiveNines Group:

FiveNines is a fully independent international data centre infrastructure business that was established following a management buyout of the international division of a UK infrastructure provider. The FiveNines delivery team is drawn from construction professionals with experience of delivering data centre projects since 2018. The standard for mission critical systems is 99.999% uptime, ('five-nines' availability). Hence FiveNines Group, which also strives to deliver the last 0.001%.

FiveNines Group offers the following services:

Civil Engineering – including hard and soft landscaping, temporary works, earthworks, remediation and site enablement.

Infrastructure – Design management, multi-utility and mechanical and electrical solutions for complex and large-scale projects.

Mechanical & Electrical – Design-and-build, commissioning, installation and maintenance across multiple sectors with expertise in FM, HVAC, fire protection and pre-fabricated/ modular systems.

Pre-Construction Services – Offering an integrated design and development service to ensure projects are structurally and financially viable.

Renewables – including offshore wind farms, solar farms, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), district heating, nuclear and electrical grid, and substation upgrades.

Turnkey Solutions – including the management and delivery of all steps involved in opening a new facility, from design and build, and onwards towards renovations and maintenance.

Utilities – Acting as a single point of contact for project-wide utilities works across power, water, waste and telecoms.



FiveNines Group can be contacted at:

2nd Floor,

70 Gracechurch Street

London, EC3V 0HR

United Kingdom

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For media enquiries please contact: Keith Bishop PR

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T: 0207 734 9995

Image: Shutterstock

ENDS

Claire Madams

Keith Bishop Public Relations Ltd

+44 7729 119236

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