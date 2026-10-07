Novoresume Resume Templates Turn 10: Rebuilt For ATS In 2026 And Reviewed By 14 Recruiters

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Launched in 2016 and used by more than 18 million job seekers, Novoresume's resume templates were improved and reviewed by recruiters on four continents.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Novoresume, the resume builder whose resume templates have been used by more than 18 million job seekers since 2016, has rebuilt all 16 of its resume templates for applicant tracking systems (ATS) and published reviews of them from 14 recruiters, HR leaders and career coaches.Novoresume resume templates are ATS-friendly layouts in 12 categories, including professional, modern, simple, student and one-page. Eight of the 16 templates are free, and each one has a matching cover letter template.Ten years of resume templatesNovoresume launched in February 2016. It started as a university project by three co-founders, Andrei Kurtuy, Stefan Polexe and Cristian Letai, who built the first templates from interviews with recruiters. The method is the same today: ask recruiters and employers what they need to see, then build it into the templates.In 2026 the company released a new version of its editor and rebuilt every template so that ATS software reads it correctly. The update also added:. Manual control of margins and spacing. Three new sections: Freelance Projects, Testimonials and Cited Publications. An ATS checker inside the editor. Resume import, which rebuilds an existing resume in a Novoresume template"We started in 2016 with one rule: ask recruiters what they want to see, then build it into the template. Ten years later the rule is the same," said Andrei Kurtuy, co-founder of Novoresume and a Certified Professional Resume Writer. "What changed is how resumes get read. Many now go through an applicant tracking system before a person opens them, so this year we rebuilt every template around that. Then we asked 14 people who hire and coach for a living to tell us what they thought."What recruiters say about Novoresume resume templatesThe 14 reviewers work in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, South Africa, India and Puerto Rico. They include recruiters with experience at Bain & Company, McKinsey, Microsoft and Wayfair, a Certified Professional Resume Writer and the founder of Career Sidekick. Each one reviewed the resume, CV and cover letter templates. All reviews are published with names and credentials.On getting through ATS software:"I've spent 15 years screening resumes and building requisitions, so when I look at a template, I'm not asking if it's pretty, I'm asking if it survives the ATS and the six second scan. Novoresume's resume templates do both. Clean single column layouts, standard section headers, consistent dates, nothing hiding behind graphics that a parser can't read," wrote Jessica Anghelescu, a senior talent acquisition strategist and former VP of Talent Acquisition."Canva templates often look great stylistically, but those same eye catching qualities can just as easily confuse an ATS. Novoresume's templates split the difference because they are visually distinct enough to stand out, but built with an eye toward getting through the ATS filters," wrote Alison Webb Lawrence, a recruiting leader with 20 years in talent acquisition, including at Bain & Company and McKinsey."I believe that resume companies have a responsibility to consider the quirks of applicant tracking systems and how recruiters assess resumes. Novoresume is one of the few that gets this right," wrote Christy Morgan, an international career coach and resume writer with more than 25 years in recruitment.On the recruiter's first look:"Novoresume is one of the few resume builders that I recommend online. Their resume templates are modern and eye-catching, and will grab an employer's attention. As a former Recruiter, if a candidate sent me a resume built with one of these templates, I would take notice and be impressed," wrote Biron Clark, former executive recruiter and founder of Career Sidekick."These templates do a good job of getting out of the candidate's way. Instead of relying on flashy design, they emphasize organization, readability, and the accomplishments that actually move someone to the interview stage. That's exactly what a resume should do," wrote Joe Szynkowski, a Certified Professional Resume Writer."Novoresume offers a great variety of professional templates that are consistently clean, crisp, and easy to navigate," wrote Melissa O'Neill, Director of MS Career Advising at Simon Business School and a former recruiting manager at Wayfair."This is one of the few resume platforms I'd genuinely vouch for," wrote Vikalp Tiwari, a senior technical recruiter.Not every comment was praise. Reviewers also questioned skill rating bars and photo options. Both are optional in every template.What users reportThe Novoresume User Success Study surveyed 914 users in May 2026.. 72% chose a Professional resume template. 26% chose Modern and 19% chose Creative. Respondents could pick more than one.. 77% of those who landed a job say Novoresume helped them get it.. 46% of those hired had an offer within one month of building their resume, and 79% within three months.. 71% of those hired used the free version.. 138 respondents switched from another tool, most often Canva or Word and Google Docs templates. 82% of them rate Novoresume 4 or 5 out of 5.Respondents opted in, so this is not a random sample of all users. Job outcome figures come from the 452 respondents who were employed when surveyed, and time-to-offer figures from the 283 who gave a timeline.About NovoresumeNovoresume is an online resume builder launched in 2016 and used by more than 18 million job seekers in over 180 countries. It offers 16 ATS-friendly resume templates, 8 of them free, along with CV templates, cover letter templates, an AI resume builder and an ATS resume checker. Novoresume is rated 4.5 out of 5 on Trustpilot from more than 1,609 reviews. The company is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. Learn more at novoresume.

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Novoresume Resume Templates Turn 10: Rebuilt for ATS in 2026 and Reviewed by 14 Recruiters News Provided By Novorésumé ApS October 07, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Education, IT Industry, Technology



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