Jae W. Oh's New Book 'Maximize Your Retirement' Arrives October 6

The author of Maximize Your Medicare explains how income, taxes, healthcare and investments work together in retirement

- Jae W. Oh, CFP®, author of Maximize Your RetirementANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Retirement involves more than deciding how much to save. A new book by financial planner and author Jae W. Oh explores what happens next: turning accumulated savings into income while managing taxes, healthcare costs and the needs of an entire household.Maximize Your Retirement: The Only Book You'll Ever Need to Retire Prosperous and Worry-Free will be released October 6, 2026, by Allworth Press. Written for people approaching or already living in retirement, the book brings Social Security, Medicare, investments, insurance and retirement income into a single planning framework.Its central premise is that decisions commonly treated as separate subjects can have consequences across a household's finances. A Roth conversion can affect Medicare premiums. Income from retirement accounts can affect Affordable Care Act subsidies for someone retiring before age 65. Required minimum distributions can alter future taxes, while the death of a spouse can change both income needs and available resources.Oh encourages readers to begin with their own circumstances: what they have, what their money needs to accomplish and which risks could disrupt their plans. Two households with the same savings balance may need different approaches because of differences in pensions, Social Security benefits, health, family responsibilities and spending.The book examines familiar retirement concepts, including the 4 percent rule, alongside what Oh identifies as five major risks: longevity, investment-return sequence, health, policy changes and behavior. It also introduces six cash-flow pillars and a Tiered Conversion Framework for considering how accumulated assets can support retirement income.Topics include Social Security decisions, Roth conversions, required minimum distributions, SECURE Act rules, legacy planning and Medicare's income-related premium adjustments, known as IRMAA. Throughout, the focus is on understanding how a decision in one area can affect the rest of the plan.The guide addresses practical questions that emerge as paychecks end: how much income a household needs, which accounts to draw from, how healthcare expenses fit into spending, and what financial resources must remain available for a surviving spouse. It also considers when individuals can manage their own planning and when coordinating several financial decisions may warrant professional guidance.Healthcare is a particular focus for Oh, the author of Maximize Your Medicare: Qualify for Benefits, Protect Your Health, and Minimize Your Costs, now in its 2026-2027 edition. His new book expands that work to examine healthcare alongside the other financial choices that shape retirement.Oh is Managing Principal of GH2 Benefits, LLC, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and a Fellow of the LIMRA Retirement Income Institute. A Certified Financial Planner professional, Chartered Life Underwriter and Chartered Financial Consultant, he holds an MBA in accounting and finance from the University of Chicago and an undergraduate degree in economics and political science from the University of Michigan.His background includes more than a decade in international capital markets on three continents, followed by work helping individuals and families navigate Medicare, health insurance and retirement planning. That combination informs the book's emphasis on evaluating financial tools according to the needs they serve within a household.Maximize Your Retirement is available for preorder through major booksellers in print and digital editions. The 264-page paperback has a listed price of $19.99 and ISBN 978-1-62153-834-9. Publication is scheduled for October 6, 2026.For book information, visit the official publisher page. For more about the author, visit jaeoh.

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Jae W. Oh's New Book 'Maximize Your Retirement' Arrives October 6 News Provided By Jae Oh October 07, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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