THE NXT AWARDS RETURN TO ATLANTA FOR SECOND YEAR AS THE CITY's OCTOBER ENTERTAINMENT CALENDAR ENTERS A NEW ERA

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Next Awards Official Talent

Hosted by Tia Kemp, the celebration will bring music, television, influencers and culture together at Coca-Cola Roxy

- Teleau Belton - Founder/CEO Now That's TVATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The NXT Awards, powered by independent streaming network Now That's TV, will take place on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at the Coca-Cola Roxy in The Battery Atlanta. Hosted by media personality Tia Kemp, the event features performances from artists including BossMan Dlow, Saucy Santana, Boston Richey, and Soulja Boy. The awards show returns during a transitional period for Atlanta's October entertainment calendar, following the indefinite suspension of the BET Hip Hop Awards and a 2026 pause for ONE Musicfest.This year, the NXT Awards aren't just returning. It's leveling up.The second annual NXT Awards will feature over 15 award categories, live performances, red carpet arrivals, VIP experiences, and fan activations for an expected audience of over 3,000 guests. The event will stream live on Now That's TV and YouTube, with select tickets available via Thenxtawards.Media personality Tia Kemp returns as host, leading a lineup of performers including BossMan Dlow, Saucy Santana, JhonnieDamnD, Boston Richey, Fatt Smackx, Pluto, Taffy Babii, Pretty Ricky, Soulja Boy, a host of Now That's TV's talent and more. The ceremony coincides with a new chapter for Now That's TV.Founded by Teleau Belton in 2021, Now That's TV has expanded beyond its original programming model into talent discovery, interactive entertainment, live events and boxing, while continuing to build an audience across digital platforms. The network's current social footprint includes more than 829,000 Instagram followers, 209,000 YouTube subscribers, 132,000 Facebook followers, 90,000 followers on X and 82,500 TikTok followers, with several platforms posting double-digit growth since the 2025 NXT Awards.“WE'RE NOT PUTTING ON THE SAME SHOW TWICE.”“Last year was about proving that we could build something that people wanted to be a part of. This year is about showing what happens when you take that foundation and really build on it,” said Teleau Belton, Founder and CEO of Now That's TV.“Over the past year, Now That's TV has evolved tremendously. We've expanded into new forms of entertainment, invested in emerging talent, created more live experiences and continued growing our audience. The NXT Awards had to evolve with us. We're not putting on the same show twice. This year is bigger, more intentional and more exciting, and I think people are going to leave saying, 'I'm glad I was there.'”The 2026 NXT Awards builds on its inaugural success of honoring mainstream and independent talent across music, entertainment, and digital media. Last year's show featured a star studded show including performances and appearances by Da Baby, YK Neice, Bunna B, K Camp, Belly Gang Kushington, Alexis Skyy and more.Moving to Coca-Cola Roxy in The Battery Atlanta, a 53,000-square-foot venue holding 3,600 people, the event offers a larger, more immersive setting.This move comes at a key time for Atlanta. With the BET Hip Hop Awards on indefinite hiatus and ONE Musicfest pausing until 2027, the NXT Awards reflect a shift in how audiences experience culture. Rather than replacing these events, it gives Atlanta somewhere to be on October 25 to see what's next.EVENT DETAILSWHAT: The NXT Awards 2026WHEN: Sunday, October 25, 2026WHERE: Coca-Cola Roxy - The Battery AtlantaDOORS: 6:00 p.m.HOST: Tia KempPRESENTED BY: Now That's TVSTREAM: Now That's TVTICKETS: Select tickets available viaThe NXT Awards will recognize more than 15 categories spanning Now That's TV talent, music, entertainment, entrepreneurship, influence, social media and cultural impact. Voting is currently underway.For more information, follow @thenxtawards and @nowthats_tv.ABOUT NOW THAT'S TVFounded by Teleau Belton in 2021, Now That's TV is an independent, Black-owned streaming network created to amplify voices often overlooked by mainstream media. The platform focuses on original, unscripted and reality-based programming while expanding into talent discovery, podcasts, interactive entertainment, boxing and live events. Now That's TV is available through its own app on Apple, Google and Roku, in addition to its digital platforms.MEDIA CONTACTSLamont JohnsonThe Art Department...Derrian“Phreshy” PerryI AM PHRESHY BRAND...Johnny DonovanJ Donovan Productions...

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THE NXT AWARDS RETURN TO ATLANTA FOR SECOND YEAR AS THE CITY'S OCTOBER ENTERTAINMENT CALENDAR ENTERS A NEW ERA News Provided By I AM PHRESHY BRAND October 07, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media



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