Pronoa Launches Decision Governance Platform For Irreversible Business Decisions

An 18-step methodology turns a high-stakes call into a board-grade brief with the recommendation, the dissent, and what would change it, on a record you own.

- Scott Sellers, CEO and Founder

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Pronoa, Inc. launched a decision governance platform for executives and investment committees facing high-stakes, irreversible choices: acquisitions, capital allocation, market entry, and the strategic bets that make or break a year. Available now at pronoa, the platform carries a high-stakes decision from structured intake to a board-grade brief in which every assumption is rated against evidence, the strongest dissent is preserved, and the conditions that would change the call are written down before anyone commits. It launches with a paying customer and a cohort of design partners across corporate and venture already running real decisions through it.

Every function in the modern company has better tools than it had five years ago: diligence, financial planning, market research, board reporting. The decision itself, the moment that determines whether the bet was right, still runs on instinct, a spreadsheet, and a conversation nobody wrote down. Leadership teams can spend weeks modeling a decision and an hour making it, and keep no record of the assumptions, the dissent, or what would have changed the answer. Generative AI has made a confident memo trivial to produce. It has not made the decision behind it any sounder.

“The best leaders I served with held themselves to a standard: frame the decision, pressure-test the assumptions, and name the risks before you commit,” said Scott Sellers, founder and CEO of Pronoa and a career U.S. Navy SEAL officer.“It's a high bar, and we didn't always clear it. Not for a lack of discipline; the structure to do better simply didn't exist in the hours available. Pronoa is that structure. It does not replace judgment. It governs it, and it leaves behind the warrant for the call: the reasoning a board, an investment committee, or a regulator can see.”

How it works

Pronoa's 18-step methodology orchestrates more than thirty established decision frameworks, including reference-class forecasting, pre-mortem analysis, sensitivity analysis, and stakeholder mapping, and determines which ones each decision needs and in what order. The output is a tiered brief written for the room that will read it: a Board summary, an Investment Committee brief, and a complete War Room record, with figures traced to its source. The platform keeps what a user states distinct from what the engine generates, logs authorship with a timestamp, and runs with zero data retention at the model layer. Every logged decision is written once, never edited, and kept in a permanent record the company owns.

Pronoa is designed for the leaders and committees who make these calls: executive teams, private equity and venture capital investment committees, M&A advisors, family offices, strategy consultancies, and insurance carriers.

Availability and pricing

Pronoa is available today on two annual subscriptions: Individual, a single governed seat, at $9,000 per year, and Team, up to five private seats under one firm account, at $25,000 per year. For a single call, Pay Per Decision runs one fully governed decision, including the complete three-tier brief, for $750 with no subscription required, credited toward an annual plan signed within 60 days. In 2027, a Leadership tier will extend Pronoa into an operating system for the leadership team, connecting company strategy, daily priorities, and board reporting to the decisions behind them. Founding-partner terms are available now.

Details at pronoa/pricing.

About Pronoa

Pronoa, Inc. builds decision governance software for the irreversible call. At launch, the platform delivers Deep Analysis, an 18-step methodology that tests the assumptions behind a high-stakes call; the Executive Brief, in Board, Investment Committee, and War Room tiers, preserving the recommendation, the dissent, and the conditions that would change it; and Decision Memory, a permanent, unedited record the company owns. Screening, a structured go/no-go before a full analysis, and its reference heat map follow shortly after launch. Focused Analysis, for quicker decisions, arrives in early 2027, and Portfolio Comparison, which sets decisions side by side and flags a single fragile assumption underwriting several bets, follows in spring 2027. Founded by a career U.S. Navy SEAL officer, Pronoa is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Learn more at pronoa.

Edwin Scott Sellers

Pronoa, Inc.

+1 619-995-4389

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Pronoa Decision Governanace

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pronoa Launches Decision Governance Platform for Irreversible Business Decisions News Provided By Pronoa, Inc. October 07, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.