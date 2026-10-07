Charter Capital Welcomes Danika Louis As Its New COO

Charter Capital - Factoring Made Simple

Bringing 25 years of invoice factoring and asset-based lending experience, Danika Louis joins leading invoice funding company Charter Capital as COO.

- Joel Rosenthal, Co-founder and Executive Manager at Charter Capital

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Charter Capital, leading provider of invoice factoring and working capital solutions across the United States, today announced the appointment of Danika Louis as Chief Operating Officer, effective August 31, 2026.

Louis brings 25 years of leadership experience in factoring, asset-based lending (ABL), underwriting, portfolio management, credit risk, and operations, leading high-performing teams, and executing complex credit strategies that drive growth while protecting capital. Louis most recently served as Senior Vice President, Portfolio Management & Credit Risk Executive for a bank-owned commercial finance platform. During her tenure there, Louis was recognized for managing a diversified portfolio generating $680M+ in annualized purchase volume with credit exposure exceeding $120M across 150+ client relationships. Louis graduated from Xavier University in Louisiana.

As COO for Charter Capital, Louis will oversee day-to-day operations, including portfolio management, credit, underwriting, process improvement, cross-departmental coordination, and supervisory of account executives, while reporting directly to Joel Rosenthal and Gregg Brown, the Co-Executive Managers of the company's General Partner entity.“This period of extraordinary demand for our factoring services requires extraordinary managers to deliver those services,” said Rosenthal.“It's a pleasure to welcome such an accomplished leader to our team,” added Brown.

“Invoice factoring has become such a valuable, alternative source of business funding for growing businesses. It is really a simple solution for businesses to use their open invoices to get funds from invoice factoring to pay for operating expenses like payroll, job supplies, and inventory. Some businesses use invoice factoring routinely to maintain predictable cash flow, while others leverage invoice factoring to pay for critical operating costs like labor, equipment, and materials,” said Louis.“I am excited to have this opportunity to lead a team for a factoring company with 25 years of experience and a reputation for competitive rates, fast service, and flexible deal structure,” added Louis.

Those who would like to learn more about factoring or request a complimentary quote may do so by calling 1-877-960-1818 or visiting CharCap.

ABOUT CHARTER CAPITAL

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Charter Capital has been a leading provider of flexible funding solutions for the B2B sector across the USA for more than 25 years. Competitive rates, a fast approval process, and same-day funding help businesses across various industries secure the working capital necessary to manage daily needs and grow. To learn more, visit charcap or call 1-877-960-1818.

Keith A Mabe

Charter Capital - Factoring Made Simple

+1 713-960-1818

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Charter Capital Welcomes Danika Louis as its New COO News Provided By Charter Capital - Factoring Made Simple October 07, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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