Pesa Expands To Australia To Deliver Transparent Financial Services For International Communities

Pesa is now live in Australia??

Pesa is registered with AUSTRAC as a remittance provider, offering clear rates, no hidden fees and fast transfers in Australia.

- Tolulope Osho, CEO and Co-founder PesaSYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pesa, a cross-border financial platform built for international living, has launched its services in Australia, providing a clear, reliable, and affordable payment route between Australia and Nigeria.Authorized as an Independent Remittance Dealer (IRD) by Australia's financial regulator, AUSTRAC (secured in July 2025), Pesa integrates directly with local Australian Dollar (AUD) payment infrastructure. By bypassing legacy correspondent banking networks, Pesa eliminates hidden exchange rate markups, delivering rapid transfers and clear pricing for international students, working professionals, and global families.According to Australian Bureau of Statistics Census data, there are over 12,883 Nigeria-born residents in Australia, concentrated across Greater Sydney (24.4%), Greater Melbourne (18.9%), Greater Perth (11.8%), and Greater Brisbane (10.1%). Many migrants and students face high transfer fees, delayed delivery, and unclear pricing when moving money across countries. Pesa was created to solve these exact challenges."Think Money. Think Pesa," said Tolu Osho, Co-Founder and CEO of Pesa. "Where traditional platforms see a transaction, Pesa sees family and life across borders. We built this platform so when people send money home for university tuition, family care, or personal projects, they know exactly how much will arrive. Our launch in Australia brings fairness, speed, and real community support to people living internationally."To ensure complete fund security and strict adherence to local regulations, Pesa's compliance framework operates under AUSTRAC AML/CTF standards."Securing official authorization from AUSTRAC was an essential step before opening in Australia," said James Miller, Head of Compliance at Pesa. "We built a secure foundation that protects our customers' hard-earned money. Our approved framework and local network access mean transfers land safely and quickly while meeting the highest safety standards set by Australian regulators."Starting today, customers in Australia can complete their profile on their mobile phones in under two minutes with zero transfer fees. Transfers from Australian Dollars (AUD) to Nigerian Naira (NGN) show clear, upfront exchange rates so recipients receive the exact amount shown at checkout.Pesa continues to build a single financial home for anyone living, working, or building across borders. Over coming phases, the platform will introduce multi-currency accounts, Pesa Cards for global spending, Pesa Stash for targeted savings, and business transfer options.To learn more or start sending money home, visit or download the Pesa app on iOS and Android.- ENDS -About PesaPesa is a global financial platform making it easier for people and businesses to move, manage and use money across borders. Through its intuitive platform, customers can send money internationally, convert and hold multiple currencies, and access other financial products designed for lives and businesses that span countries.Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Pesa operates across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Nigeria and select European markets, enabling customers to send money to 40+ countries worldwide. Pesa operates through regulated entities and holds the relevant licences and registrations required to provide its services across key markets, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.With a focus on security, reliability and a seamless customer experience, Pesa is building an ecosystem that makes moving and managing money across borders simpler.

Ogechi Akinuli

Pesa

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

How to Fund Your Pesa AUD Wallet

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pesa Expands to Australia to Deliver Transparent Financial Services for International Communities News Provided By Pesa October 07, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.