Future-Ready Ranching: Smarter Insights From Weather To Water

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ranchbot Monitoring Solutions and Spectrum Technologies Inc. announce the launch of their integration, connecting Spectrum weather stations directly with the Ranchbot platform. By bringing together environmental monitoring and water infrastructure data, the integration delivers actionable insights that help producers optimize cattle welfare, manage water resources and improve day-to-day ranch operations, all on one connected dashboard.Through this integration, producers can monitor key Cattle Comfort Index metrics - including rainfall, temperature, wind, humidity, solar radiation, and more - via satellite connectivity, ensuring reliable visibility across even the most remote areas. This partnership will help further Ranchbot's support of high intensity cattle operations, such as feeders, feedlots, and dairies, by streamlining data and resource management, improving operational efficiency, and supporting more informed decisions across the operation.First to Deliver Sprectrum Data by SatelliteFor the first time, by combining their expertise, Ranchbot and Spectrum are expanding access to reliable, real-time weather data. Ranchbot's proven low-power satellite network enablesSpectrum weather stations to operate virtually anywhere-even without power-delivering dependable, professional-grade weather insights that help producers make more informed management decisions.Andrew Coppin, Co‐Founder & CEO of Ranchbot, said:“Good decisions start with good information,” said Andrew Coppin, Co-Founder and CEO of Ranchbot Monitoring Solutions.“Our partnership with Spectrum Weather Stations brings together trusted weather intelligence and Ranchbot's remote monitoring platform to give producers a more complete picture of what's happening across their operation. Whether managing cattle on extensive ranches, feedlots or dairies, having timely local weather data alongside water infrastructure monitoring helps producers anticipate heat and other challenging weather conditions, reduce risk, improve animal welfare, and support more efficient day-to-day management.”James Hendricks, Global Marketing Manager, said:“Spectrum Technologies is pleased to announce its partnership with Ranchbot to deliver enhanced environmental monitoring capabilities for cattle producers. By integrating Spectrum Technologies' 3000 Series WatchDogWeather Stations with the Ranchbot Monitoring System, ranchers gain access to reliable, real-time weather data from even the most remote locations. The combined solution enables producers to monitor critical environmental conditions alongside water infrastructure, providing actionable insights that support informed decisions regarding cattle comfort, water availability, and overall ranch management. This collaboration reinforces both companies' commitment to equipping livestock producers with innovative technology that improves operational efficiency and promotes more sustainable, data-driven management practices.”About Ranchbot Monitoring SolutionsRanchbot is a global technology company building solutions for the managers of livestock, wildlife and natural capital (water, soil and biodiversity) evolving a broader platform across agriculture and water management. Using state-of-the-art IoT devices and near real-time satellite connectivity, Ranchbot lets producers monitor and manage their operations from anywhere, turning field data into better on-farm and on-ranch decisions. Serving more than 12,000 customers who manage approximately 10 million cattle and 15 million sheep, the company helps producers increase productivity and profitability while strengthening the resilience and sustainability of the global food supply chain. Ranchbot operates under the Ranchbot brand in the United States and international markets and the Farmbot brand in Australia and is a business of Ranchbot Technology Holdings Inc., a Delaware corporation headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.About Spectrum Technologies Inc.Since 1987, Spectrum Technologies has been a trusted provider of innovative plant, soil, and environmental measurement solutions that help growers and land managers make more informed, data-driven decisions. Serving more than 15,000 customers across 80 countries, the company develops and manufactures affordable, leading-edge technologies for the agricultural, horticultural, greenhouse, and turf industries. Spectrum Technologies partners with growers, researchers, golf course superintendents, and industry professionals to deliver measurement instruments and software that simplify data collection and analysis. From environmental monitoring and soil moisture measurement to irrigation scheduling, nutrient management, and pest management, Spectrum's solutions provide actionable insights that improve productivity, optimize resource use, and help address critical challenges including inconsistent crop yields, irregular plant development, localized environmental variability, and insect and disease pressure.Media ContactsElty McMillanHead of Marketing at Ranchbot Monitoring Solutions...Jim HendricksGlobal Marketing Manager at Spectrum Technologies, Inc....

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Future-Ready Ranching: Smarter Insights from Weather to Water News Provided By Jaya Jaya Myra Productions October 07, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry



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