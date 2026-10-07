Omnigence Publishes New Research On Manager Concentration And Portfolio Diversification

New paper examines how manager size, investment overlap and access to specialized strategies may influence institutional portfolio construction.

- Stephen Johnston, Director of OmnigenceCALGARY, AB, CANADA, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Large managers can provide significant resources and broad capabilities, while smaller, specialized managers may offer access to different opportunity sets.The paper reviews the growth of large alternative asset platforms and the increasing share of institutional capital directed to a relatively small group of managers. It notes that scale can provide significant resources, established infrastructure and access to large transactions, while also shaping the types of opportunities a manager can pursue. As funds grow, larger transactions may become necessary to deploy capital efficiently, which can leave smaller middle-market opportunities outside their investment scope.The analysis also considers historical research on fund size and performance. It discusses evidence that smaller funds have, in some periods and segments of the market, generated stronger results among top-quartile performers, while also exhibiting a wider range of outcomes. The paper emphasizes that manager selection, strategy, market conditions and access remain important considerations when evaluating funds of any size.A further section examines how allocations across multiple large platforms may still create overlapping exposures when managers invest in similar sectors, use comparable transaction structures or operate in the same parts of the market. The paper also explores the potential role of emerging and specialized managers in expanding an allocator's opportunity set and complementing established manager relationships.“Large managers can provide significant resources and broad capabilities, while smaller, specialized managers may offer access to different opportunity sets,” said Stephen Johnston, a director of Omnigence and lead author of the paper.“The objective of this research is to help allocators consider how manager diversification, investment overlap and access can affect portfolio construction.”The paper is available on request from Omnigence Asset Management.About ArvoreArvore is a hybrid evergreen private equity fund focused on consolidating lower mid-market businesses. Arvore acquires founder-led companies with a current focus on building products distribution, environmental services, automotive maintenance, master franchisors, and light industrial, and seeks to improve the businesses through, among other things, utilization of its technology-driven operating platform - EquiONE.About OmnigenceOmnigence is a Canadian alternative investment platform focused on farmland, operational private equity, and secondaries with partner funds managing over $1.2 billion. The firm targets fragmented, unfinancialized investment theses where scale, operational complexity, or size constraints limit participation from larger participants and therefore value is more compelling.DISCLAIMER:This document is for information only and is not intended to provide the basis of any credit or other evaluation, and does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities of Omnigence or any other entity, nor shall any part of this document form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements (collectively,“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of Omnigence relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this document contains forward-looking information relating to Omnigence's investment objectives and strategies, including, but not limited to, potential acquisition targets and strategies employed to improve acquired businesses post-acquisition. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of assumptions and involves a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Omnigence's control, which would cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Although management believes that expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since no assurance can be given that such information will prove to be accurate. Omnigence do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. There is no guarantee of performance, and past or projected performance is not indicative of future results. This document and the publication referred to herein may contain statistical data, market research and industry forecasts that were obtained from government or other industry publications and reports or are based on estimates derived from such publications and reports. Government and industry publications and reports generally indicate that they have obtained their information from sources believed to be reliable, but do not guarantee the accuracy and completeness of their information. While Omnigence believes this data to be reliable, market and industry data is subject to variations and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other limitations and uncertainties inherent in any statistical survey. Omnigence have not independently verified any of the data from independent third party sources referred to in this document and the publication referred to herein or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources.

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Omnigence Publishes New Research on Manager Concentration and Portfolio Diversification News Provided By Omnigence Asset Management October 07, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, International Organizations



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