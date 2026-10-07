Perfect Moving & Storage Brings 5.0-Star Moving Services To Suffolk County

Perfect Moving & Storage NYC

Perfect Moving & Storage NYC

Perfect Moving & Storage

Perfect Moving Trucks in NYC

Perfect Moving Truck NYC

Long Island residents gain access to trusted moving services and a limited-time discount on long-distance moves.

- Rock KatnicNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Perfect Moving & Storage has announced the expansion of its highly rated moving and storage services into Suffolk County, New York, extending service coverage to Brookhaven, Islip, and Huntington.With a perfect 5.0-star rating based on more than 3,500 customer reviews, Perfect Moving & Storage has earned a reputation for delivering perfect moving experiences backed by transparency and accountability. The company's expansion addresses a growing need among Suffolk County residents for movers they can trust.To support customers planning relocations beyond New York, Perfect Moving & Storage is offering a limited-time promotion of 20% off long-distance moves from Suffolk County to anywhere in the continental U.S. The offer provides meaningful savings while maintaining the same high level of service.Suffolk County clients can now take advantage of full-service local and long-distance moving, climate-controlled storage, professional packing and unpacking, eco-friendly moving bins rental, and specialty services for items such as pianos and pool tables. All moves are backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.“Our focus has always been on removing stress from the moving process,” said Rock Katnic, President of Perfect Moving & Storage.“This expansion and promotion allow us to help more Suffolk County families and businesses move confidently and affordably.”The company's approach emphasizes careful planning, trained crews, and clear communication from start to finish.About Perfect Moving & StoragePerfect Moving & Storage delivers comprehensive moving and storage solutions for residential and commercial clients across New York and the tri-state area. With thousands of verified five-star reviews and a satisfaction guarantee, the company is committed to reliable, high-quality service on every move.

Ed Eshel

Perfect Moving & Storage

+1 2126072721

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Perfect Moving & Storage Brings 5.0-Star Moving Services to Suffolk County News Provided By Perfect Moving October 07, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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