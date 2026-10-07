Millben Calls PM Modi 'Beacon Of Indian Dream'

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 7 (IANS) African-American singer Mary Millben has paid tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years in public office, calling him a“shining beacon of the Indian dream” and urging Indians to put political affiliations aside to celebrate the country and its leadership.

In a video message marking the milestone, Millben addressed Indians at home and across the world and praised PM Modi's leadership and record of public service.

“Hello to my beloved India and Indian communities across the world,” Millben said.“Today, we celebrate the significant achievement and leadership of my friend, Prime Minister Narenda Modi, celebrating 25 years in public service to the great motherland, the nation of India.”

Millben said PM Modi's journey in government had become a source of inspiration across generations.

“You are a shining beacon of the Indian dream, and you inspire us all, young and old, to dream big and believe beyond,” she said.

She praised PM Modi for seeking to ensure different sections of Indian society had a voice.

“Thank you for making sure that every soldier, every farmer, every woman, every religion, every senior, every young person and child is supported, elevated, and heard,” Millben said.

She also described PM Modi as a global leader working towards a healthier and more prosperous world.

“Thank you for being a global leader dedicated to shaping a more healthy, prosperous, and equal world,” she said.

Millben acknowledged that India, like other countries, faced challenges but said the occasion should transcend domestic political divisions.

“India, every nation has its challenges, but very few nations have consecutive years of impactful leadership,” she said.

“Let us put aside the BJP and Congress affiliation today and rather unify,” Millben said.

She described India as a country blessed with democratic freedoms and economic opportunities, while praising PM Modi's emphasis on younger Indians.

“A nation blessed with democratic freedoms and a leader who faithfully defends them, a nation blessed with economic opportunities, and a leader equipped to advance them,” she said.“A nation that preserves its seniors and a leader who empowers its youth.”

“I pray the blessings of the Lord upon you, Prime Minister Modi,” she said.“May God's abundant grace rest upon you as you expand greater grace and equal opportunity across India.”

“Thank you for 25 years of service, my friend, and may God continue to bless you abundantly,” she said.

Prime Minister Modi entered elected government on October 7, 2001, when he was sworn in as Chief Minister of Gujarat. He remained Chief Minister until 2014, when the BJP won the Lok Sabha elections and he became prime minister.