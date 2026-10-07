'Pay Rs 5 Lakh Or...': 4 Women, 2 Men Enter Bengaluru Spa, Extort Money From Staff

Police hunt is on for a six-member group, who barged into a spa and salon in Bengaluru's Vidyaranyapura, assaulted and threatened employees, and demanded money while accusing the establishment of illegal activities. According to a complaint filed with the Vidyaranyapura police, four women and two men entered the Y Salon and Spa on Vidyaranyapura Main Road on the night of October 3.

An FIR has been registered against a group of women and two men for allegedly barging into a spa in Vidyaranyapura, assaulting staff and demanding money while accusing the establishment of being involved in illegal activities.

According to the complaint, four women and two men entered My Salon and Spa on Vidyaranyapura Main Road on the night of October 3. CCTV footage reportedly captured the group creating a disturbance and allegedly assaulting the staff.

The group allegedly claimed that illegal activities were being carried out at the spa and demanded ₹5 lakh from the management. According to the complaint filed by spa owner Nayana, the accused also threatened to post videos defaming the establishment on social media if the money was not paid.

The complainant alleged that the group later reduced the demand to ₹1.5 lakh. Fearing further threats, the management allegedly paid ₹1 lakh.

The group reportedly left the premises after allegedly demanding an additional ₹50,000.

The Vidyaranyapura police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident and are attempting to trace the accused.

Further investigation is underway.

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Group allegedly claimed to be linked to media

The complainant, a 26-year-old employee, alleged that the group claimed to be associated with the media and an organisation. They allegedly accused the staff of being involved in illegal activities and threatened to report them to authorities, according to The Hindu.

The group initially allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh from the management. The complainant said the accused later agreed to take a smaller amount, following which the frightened employees arranged around Rs 96,000 and handed it over.

The group allegedly continued to demand another Rs 50,000, while threatening the employees with further action.

Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered against four women and two men for allegedly barging into a spa in Vidyaranyapura, assaulting staff and demanding money. According to the complaint, the group entered My Salon and Spa on Vidyaranyapura Main Road on October 3 and allegedly created a disturbance, with CCTV reportedly capturing the incident. The accused allegedly claimed illegal activities were taking place at the spa and demanded ₹5 lakh. Spa owner Nayana alleged the demand was later reduced to ₹1.5 lakh, after which the management allegedly paid ₹1 lakh fearing further threats. Police are tracing the accused.

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CCTV footage captures alleged disturbance

CCTV footage from the premises reportedly captured the group creating a disturbance and allegedly assaulting staff members.

The complainant also alleged that the group threatened to post videos on social media to defame the establishment if their demands were not met.

The employees, fearing further threats and possible legal consequences, later approached the Vidyaranyapura police.

Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation to identify and trace the six accused. Further details are awaited.