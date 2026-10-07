PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt's Mallorca Holiday With BFF Akansha Ranjan Is All About Beaches, Yachts, Style

Alia Bhatt took a break from her busy schedule for a sun-soaked Mallorca holiday with best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and their girl gang, sharing glimpses of yacht rides, beaches, scenic views and stylish vacation looks

Alia Bhatt recently swapped her busy professional schedule for a relaxing escape to Mallorca, Spain, with her close friends. The actor was joined by longtime best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and several members of their girl gang for a laid-back holiday filled with sunshine, sea views and plenty of fun.

Akansha shared a series of photographs from the trip, giving fans a glimpse into their time on the picturesque Spanish island. The vacation album also featured Meghna Goyal, Devika Advani, Tanya Saha Gupta and Rhea Chatterjee.

The holiday photos capture Alia enjoying Mallorca's scenic surroundings, including its blue waters and rocky coastline. In one picture, the actor can be seen unwinding on a balcony while taking in the view of the hills and sea.

Another snapshot shows Alia enjoying a motorboat ride with Akansha and a friend. The group also posed together at a rocky seaside spot, adding to the relaxed feel of the holiday photo dump.

Alia's vacation wardrobe was another highlight. She was seen wearing a red bikini with a white bandanna in one of the pictures, while another look featured a white bikini styled with a delicate lace cover-up. For an evening outing, she opted for an elegant red gown.

Alia and Akansha have been close friends for years, and their friendship often makes its way onto social media through vacation pictures, celebrations and special moments. Their latest Mallorca getaway once again offered a glimpse into the close bond shared by the group.

While Alia has been balancing motherhood and her acting career, she has also continued to make time for her closest friends and personal breaks.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in the prison-break drama Jigra and later appeared in Alpha alongside Sharvari Wagh, part of the YRF Spy Universe. She is now set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The historical drama, which revolves around a love triangle against an army backdrop, is scheduled for release in January 2027.