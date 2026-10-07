Kitchen Hack: Spice Box Getting Messy? THIS Simple Trick Will Keep Your Container Clean

Are you annoyed by your spice box getting messy every time you pop open the lid? Worry not-we've got you covered! Keep scrolling to discover this ultimate hack.

We Indians love our spices, and there's no denying that. They make our food aromatic, flavourful, and zesty. However, storing masalas can be a hassle. Yes, you read that right! While we love our iconic spice boxes, keeping them clean and tidy can often be quite cumbersome.

The spice box is filled with an assortment of spices, along with a tiny spoon. But every time we scoop out the masalas, some residue ends up accumulating at the bottom of the container.

Place a sheet of butter paper, parchment paper, or tissue paper beneath the small containers in the spice box. This will collect all the residue on the paper, making it much easier to clean the spice box.

Simply remove the small containers and throw away the tissue paper. Wash the spice box with lukewarm water and mild dishwashing soap. Voila, you're all set! Make sure to let it dry completely before adding a fresh layer of tissue paper.