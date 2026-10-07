She Whispered One Question Before Detention: Delhi Cop's Gesture To Transgender Protester Goes Viral (WATCH)

A Delhi woman police officer has won praise on social media for the discreet and considerate way she handled the detention of a transgender protester at Jantar Mantar. A video of the incident has gone viral, with viewers highlighting the officer's calm approach and“presence of mind” during the tense protest situation.

The incident took place as a group of women police personnel approached a protester who was speaking to the media. Instead of asking about the protester's gender identity publicly, one woman officer was seen leaning towards them and quietly speaking to them before proceeding with the detention.

The protester initially objected to being detained, saying,“You can't detain me, ma'am. I'm a journalist, I have a card.” The officer then asked,“You need women?” The protester replied,“I'm a transgender.”

Watch the viral video here:

Chad Delhi Police came, asked his name, whispered“You've been detained” then asked“Do you need a male or female police officer?”

Bro panicked so hard he became transgender journalist in seconds Hindutva Vigilant (@Viglnthindutva) October 6, 2026

The police personnel subsequently escorted the protester away from the protest site.

The short exchange drew considerable attention online, with many social media users applauding the officer for handling the sensitive situation discreetly. The officer's decision to speak privately rather than ask the question in front of the gathered crowd was particularly appreciated by viewers, who described the gesture as“thoughtful” and praised her“presence of mind.”

The video was originally shared on X by the account @Viglnthindutva and quickly attracted thousands of views. One accompanying post offered a sarcastic interpretation of the exchange, saying:“Chad Delhi Police came, asked his name, whispered 'You've been detained' then asked 'Do you need a male or female police officer?' Bro panicked so hard he became transgender journalist in seconds.”

However, the viral video does not establish the protester's identity, why they were detained or what happened after they were taken away.

The incident unfolded amid protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Demonstrators have also raised concerns surrounding electoral-roll revisions and the functioning of the Election Commission.