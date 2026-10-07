Orvessa Hayes LLC Expands Cross-Border Investment And Business Network Across Asia

DENVER, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orvessa Hayes LLC, an American cross-border investment and business advisory firm, today announced the strategic expansion of its global network across key Asian markets. By combining its international investment research capabilities with the local insights and resources of high-net-worth partners, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders, the company is establishing a collaborative framework designed to unlock long-term cross-regional business opportunities.

Headquartered in the United States, Orvessa Hayes LLC maintains an active business network spanning North America, Asia, and Africa. The company's refined strategy builds upon key themes from the 29th Milken Institute Global Conference, where Founder Everett Hayes joined global discussions on private markets, industrial innovation, and cross-sector integration.

Strengthening Partner Collaboration and Building Mutually Beneficial Relationships

To address growing demand for cross-border capital coordination and connectivity, Orvessa Hayes LLC is deepening partnerships across investment research, corporate resource matching, and market entry. Under this dual-engine approach, the firm provides institutional-grade market intelligence and access to its global network, while local partners offer regional industry relationships and execution expertise.

This complementary approach enables both parties to identify high-value opportunities, assess market feasibility, and support corporate expansion with greater precision and efficiency.

Expanding Opportunities Across Asia Around the Needs of Businesses and Investors

Asia serves as a cornerstone of Orvessa Hayes LLC's global growth strategy, with tailored initiatives focused on three primary hubs:



Hong Kong: Leveraging its position as a gateway between Mainland China and international markets to connect regional businesses with global capital resources.

Singapore: Utilizing its robust financial infrastructure and family office network to facilitate Southeast Asian market entry and cross-border wealth solutions. Japan: Partnering with established corporate entities to drive innovation exchange, supply chain alignment, and internationalization in technology and manufacturing sectors.



The firm tailors its collaboration model across client segments: helping small and medium enterprises access international distribution and supply chains, assisting large industrial groups with cross-border acquisitions, and providing high-net-worth investors with vetted private equity and industrial project opportunities.

Integrating Capital and Industry Resources to Move Cooperation From Needs to Implementation

Orvessa Hayes LLC structures its partner alignment around four core pillars: capital deployment, strategic resource matching, specialized advisory capabilities, and global network integration. Every initiative follows a rigorous process from needs analysis and resource alignment to feasibility evaluation and regulatory compliance, ensuring structured execution and long-term stability.

Using Asian Partnerships as a Starting Point to Continue Expanding the Global Business Network

With its Asian foundation established, Orvessa Hayes LLC plans to systematically extend its partnership framework into Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. By combining institutional capabilities with high-net-worth partner resources, the firm remains committed to building enduring cross-border connections that drive value for all participating stakeholders.

About Orvessa

Orvessa Hayes LLC is an American-headquartered company with a business network spanning the United States, Hong Kong, Canada, Japan, Singapore, and South Africa. The firm advances its global business strategy by combining international research capabilities with local market resources in collaboration with high-net-worth partners. In May 2026, founder Everett Hayes participated in the Milken Institute 2026 Global Conference to gather insights on global markets and cross-sector collaboration.



Contact

Benjamin Michael Dodson

Orvessa Hayes LLC

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