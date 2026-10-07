Creatio Presents Bank.AI Summit Agenda, Featuring Research Analyst Alyson Clarke

The October 27 in-person event will bring banking and credit union leaders together to explore AI applications across growth, customer service, and governance

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio, an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together-with no limits on users, agents, or scale - announced the agenda for Bank Summit by Creatio, taking place on October 27, 2026, at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago. The event will bring together financial services leaders, AI experts, and technology innovators to explore how banks and credit unions can benefit from the AI revolution.Alyson Clarke, Principal Analyst at Forrester, will join the Summit as a featured speaker, delivering a thought-leadership session on the state of AI adoption in financial services. The session will offer a strategic look at the forces shaping the future of AI in banking and the decisions financial institutions need to consider as they navigate this rapidly evolving landscape.The Summit will open with a visionary keynote from Katherine Kostereva, CEO of Creatio, on building the agentic bank of the future, followed by a product keynote exploring the Creatio Bank operating model across Growth, Service, and Operations.From there onwards, attendees will be able to choose from four dedicated tracks, Grow, Serve, Governance, and Expo Product Showcase designed to address some of the most important questions financial institutions face as they implement AI:Grow track will explore how an agent fleet can help grow financial institutions, drive referrals, and reinvent customer onboardingServe track will focus on AI-powered customer service, from automating complex workflows to delivering excellent customer experiences 24/7Governance track will address the foundations for scaling AI securely and responsibly, including governance, observability, data readiness, and risk managementExpo Product Showcase track will feature live Bank demos and solution spotlights, showcasing AI agent use cases across marketing and sales and providing guidance on monitoring AI performance and orchestrating AI across chat, voice, and videoThroughout the day, attendees will hear directly from industry leaders through customer success stories, fireside chats, best-practice sessions, panel discussions, and hands-on workshops. Speakers from Nasdaq, Lake City Bank, Cape & Coast Bank, Trumark Credit Union, United Federal Credit Union, and other financial organizations will share perspectives and experiences from across the industry. Additionally, Bank Summit will provide opportunities for executives to connect with peers, exchange ideas, and explore the latest AI innovations for financial services through live demos.Registration is now open.Explore the full agenda and register:About CreatioCreatio is an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together-with no limits on users, agents, or scale. We help midsize and large organizations run customer workflows in the AI era. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with a global team and a large ecosystem of partners, Creatio serves thousands of customers in over 100 countries and automates tens of millions of workflows daily. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.

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Creatio Presents Bank Summit Agenda, Featuring Research Analyst Alyson Clarke News Provided By Creatio October 07, 2026, 10:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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