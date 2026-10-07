Basking Leaseops For SAP Real Estate Management Now Available On SAP® Store

Basking LeaseOps connects lease data from SAP Real Estate Management with occupancy analytics. Illustrative example.

By integrating with SAP Real Estate Management, Basking LeaseOps connects lease obligations with occupancy analytics to support customers' portfolio decisions.

- Dr. Eldar Gizzatov, CEO of Basking AutomationHOLLADAY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Basking Automation today announced that its Basking LeaseOps solution is now available on SAPStore, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Basking LeaseOps integrates with SAP Real Estate Management and connects lease obligations with occupancy analytics to support customers' portfolio decisions."A renewal decision should start with a clear view of what a company is paying for and how that space is being used," said Dr. Eldar Gizzatov, CEO of Basking Automation. "Bringing lease commitments and occupancy insights together helps teams evaluate their options before a notice deadline forces the decision."Basking LeaseOps connects lease data from SAP Real Estate Management with real occupancy analytics, so corporate real estate teams can manage leases, critical dates, commitments, and space utilization in one decision-ready view. The solution starts from a standard SAP Real Estate Management export, with no custom development required on your SAP system.Connect leases and utilizationCombine lease terms, costs, and commitments from SAP Real Estate Management with measured occupancy data in one platform, so real estate teams evaluate every location on both contractual obligations and actual space utilization.Manage critical lease datesTrack renewals, terminations, notice periods, and indexation events with automated reminders and approval workflows, so teams act on critical deadlines early and never lose an option or exit right to a missed notice date.Optimize portfolio decisionsIdentify underutilized locations, upcoming expirations, and consolidation opportunities across the portfolio, giving corporate real estate leaders a defensible, data-driven basis for renewal, downsize, and exit decisions.Scale lease abstraction with AIAccelerate lease data onboarding by using AI to abstract critical terms, dates, clauses, options, and obligations from lease documents at scale, helping teams create cleaner portfolio data faster.SAP Store, found at sap, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.Basking Automation is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdgeprogram. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.About Basking AutomationBasking Automation is an AI-native platform for corporate real estate, with presence across North America, Europe, and Asia. Founded in 2017, Basking helps enterprises manage their real estate portfolios end to end - from lease administration and AI-based lease abstraction to occupancy analytics and space optimization, supporting enterprise portfolios of millions of square feet across hundreds of sites. Basking serves enterprise clients across EMEA, the Americas, and APAC, and partners with leading commercial real estate service firms. The platform is GDPR-native and SOC 2 compliant, with EU data residency in Frankfurt, Germany, and is built for the security, privacy, and works council requirements of global enterprise environments. Corporate real estate and lease administration teams use Basking to manage leases, critical dates, commitments, and space utilization across hundreds of sites worldwide.SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Eldar Gizzatov

Basking Automation

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Basking LeaseOps for SAP Real Estate Management Now Available on SAP® Store News Provided By Basking Automation October 07, 2026, 10:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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