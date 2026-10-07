PM Modi Transformed India's Population Into Human Resources, Driving Development: Bommai

MENAFN - IANS) Haveri, Oct 7 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's transformation of India's large population into human resources was one of the key reasons for the country's progress.

He said it was the country's and the BJP's good fortune to have a leader with the immense strength of PM Narendra Modi.

Bommai was speaking after inaugurating the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha and Seva Jyothi programme organised by the BJP's Haveri district unit at Sri Veerabhadreshwara Kalyana Mantapa in Haveri as part of the celebration of PM Modi's 25 years of public service under the theme“25 Years of Public Service to Service of the Nation”.

He said the programme was being organised to meaningfully commemorate PM Modi's 25 years of political service and the path he had laid out for the people of the country. The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha was significant as its primary objective is to provide selfless service to the poor, deprived, women and every section of society, he said.

Bommai stressed the importance of adopting good values and conduct in modern times. He said 25 crore people had been brought out of poverty, and more than four crore people in rural areas had been provided houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Under the Ujjwala Yojana, gas connections had been provided to nine crore people, while the Jal Jeevan Mission had provided drinking water to more than 60 crore households, he said. The Ayushman Bharat scheme had also focused on protecting the health of the poor by providing medical treatment coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh, Bommai said.

Referring to India's large population, Bommai recalled PM Modi's remarks that while some leaders spoke about having small families, the Prime Minister considered the more than 140 crore people as his family and worked for them.

Bommai said PM Modi had been working for the country and was giving the message that every individual should live and serve the nation.

He recalled the freedom struggle and said that although people had faith that India would eventually become independent, the country achieved freedom through the efforts of its people.

Referring to his discussions in Parliament on the vision of a Viksit Bharat, Bommai said Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, had asked what benefit there would be in speaking only about 2047 and suggested that the focus should instead be on 2027.

“I told her that I may not be there in 2047, but this country will be there,” he said, stressing that people's efforts, thoughts and work should be dedicated entirely to the development of the nation.

Bommai said PM Modi had achieved several things that were considered impossible before he came to power.

“Modi hai toh mumkin hai” had become a belief shared by people, he said, adding that it was the country's and the BJP's good fortune to have the immense strength of PM Modi.

He called upon BJP workers to actively engage with people from villages onwards and contribute to PM Modi's efforts through public service.

He also wished that God would give PM Modi the strength to lead the country forward.

Rajya Sabha member M. Nagaraj, BJP Haveri district president Veerupakshappa Ballari, former MLA Shivaraj Sajjan, and party leaders Gavisiddappa Dyamannavar, Dr Basavaraj Kelagar, Siddaraj Kalakoti and Dr Shobha Nissimgoudra, besides presidents and office-bearers of various mandals in Haveri district, were present.