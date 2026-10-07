No Idli Plate At Home? Try This Easy Trick To Make Soft Glass Idlis

You can make soft, fluffy idlis at home even without an idli plate. This simple method uses heat-resistant tumblers to steam the batter, giving you soft and unique glass idlis.

We usually think an idli plate is an absolute must for making idlis at home. But you can easily use a heat-resistant tumbler to steam your idlis when you do not have a regular plate.

You just pour the batter and steam it like regular idlis to get beautiful tumbler-shaped idlis. You can definitely try this method if you want to do something different with your regular idli batter.

You must remember one important thing here. You should never use a normal glass tumbler. You must always use a heat-resistant and food-safe vessel for this process.

You are not going to place the tumbler directly on the stove in this method. You will steam it exactly like regular idlis. So, you must use a vessel that can handle high heat and steam.

You can easily choose a stainless steel tumbler for this. You must ensure the glass is specially made for cooking and can withstand heat if you want to use a glass tumbler. You should never use a regular drinking glass for this. You need to pour the right amount of batter once you select the tumbler.

You should first apply a light coat of oil inside the tumbler. This makes it very easy to remove the idli once it cooks completely. You can now pour the prepared idli batter into the tumbler. But you must never fill the tumbler completely. The batter will rise up when it steams. So, you must leave enough empty space at the top.

You might not get soft idlis if the batter is too thick. The batter should not be too watery either. You must maintain the right batter consistency to get sponge-like soft idlis.

You need to pour enough water into a wide vessel and bring it to a boil. You must place the batter-filled tumblers inside once the water boils and steam starts coming out. You should make sure that water does not enter the tumblers. You must cover the vessel and steam it until the idlis cook fully.

You can set the steaming time based on how long you usually take to make regular idlis. The exact time might change depending on the tumbler size, batter quantity, and steam level. So, you should always check if the idli is fully cooked instead of just relying on the clock.

Making idlis in a tumbler is quite unique, but you must follow a few simple steps to get the best results:



You must keep the batter at the right consistency.

You should never overfill the tumbler. You need to steam it perfectly.

You can poke the center of the idli with a toothpick or a small knife to check if it is done. You know the idli is perfectly cooked if the knife comes out clean. You should let the tumbler cool down for a while. You can then gently run a spoon or knife around the edges to take the idli out.

You can try this method when you do not have an idli plate or simply want to try something fun with your regular batter. You just need a heat-resistant tumbler to make super soft idlis right at home!